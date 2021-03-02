WordPress is at it again, launching a new feature in the WordPress block editor. The feature called reusable blocks, allows users to start building something and then save it for later. These reusable blocks can be edited in one place and enable users to reuse snippets of texts across posts and pages, save and reuse complex layouts, and edit things in one place.

Unlike templates, these blocks are snippets of globally synchronized content that can be reused and inserted into any page you want. Plus, you can use the reusable blocks to structure your content. If you’re a WordPress user and want to learn to create a reusable block, read the full article here.

Drupal Updates Its Readiness Initiatives

Drupal is getting ready for its new release, Drupal 10, scheduled for June 2022. They announced that they’re already working on providing their platform with PHP 8 and Composer 2 compatibility in a recent post.

The open source CMS also announced that it’s working on its support for Symfony 5 and 6 and mentioned that they need more contributors to help them with CKEditor 4 to 5. Dedicated CKEditor 5 meetings happen every other Thursday in #ckeditor5 on Drupal Slack at 15:30 UTC.

Plus, on the feedback side, Drupal needs feedback with their Starterkit theme and their jQuery UI components prototypes. Read the whole article here.

Goffy Wins PHP Classes Innovation Award With XOOPS Modulebuilder

Congratulations to Gottfried Gabor (aka Goffy) for winning the December 2020 PHP Innovation Award at PHPClasses with XOOPS ModuleBuilder. This is a great win for the XOOPS community and the fourth win under Goffy’s belt.

Also, XOOPS has released three new functionalities for testing, Publisher 1.08 alpha 3, XOOPS Mycredits 2.0 beta 1, and Xforms 2.0 alpha 3.

LastFinally, XOOPS released a new corporate theme called ‘Industry’ that uses the Bock Id feature. Take a look at it here.

Join Liferay’s DEVCON

This year’s Liferay DEVCON is completely virtual. DEVCON 2021 will take place from March 9 to 11, 2021, and this time, you won’t have to spend money on travel expenses. Plus, attendance is free for everyone.

DEVCON 2021 will feature 40 in-depth technical sessions across three days for a total of 20 hours of content and workshops. Check the event agenda here and visit the event site for more information here: DEVCON 2021

TYPO3 Releases v11.1

It boasts . Multi-factor authentication (MFA), and the ability to minimize or resize the navigation bar in the admin UI. Users will also find accessibility improvements in line with WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices.

According to TYPO3, “users can now navigate through the main module menu and the help menu by using only their keyboard. Another accessibility improvement is that you can now set an alt-tag for a custom backend login image. To help users comply, a warning is triggered in the deprecation logs when no alt-tag exists.”

Thunder CMS Shares lessons Learned

Elsewhere, Thunder CMS, the non-profit platform, has marked its fourth year on the market with some web development and CMS-related lessons learned.