The "Customer Experience Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Analytical Tools; By Touch Point; By Deployment; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global customer experience management (CEM) market size is expected to reach USD 48.56 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Several factors are responsible for the market's growth, including the increasing importance of customer satisfaction, advancements in technology, increasing use of social media, and the rising importance of customer data privacy. Companies increasingly realize the importance of customer satisfaction in driving business success. As a result, they are investing in customer experience management solutions to improve the customer experience and drive customer loyalty. The growth of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) has made it possible for companies to collect and analyze large amounts of customer data in real-time, allowing them to personalize the customer experience and improve customer satisfaction.

Social media platforms have become an important channel for customer communication and feedback. Companies are using customer experience management solutions to monitor and respond to customer feedback on social media and to improve the customer experience across all channels. With increasing concerns about data privacy, companies are investing in customer experience management solutions that prioritize protecting customer data and ensuring compliance with relevant regulations.



Globally, people's buying habits and preferences have undergone a fundamental transformation. Customers are moving away from traditional buying habits and toward digital media. The consumer's brand experience influences sales and customer perceptions. Customer experience management can be beneficial when done effectively, but when certain aspects are neglected, it can also be detrimental.



Customer experience management software has rapidly taken off in response to the growing need for online business channels. It is anticipated that businesses implementing virtual assistants or bots to meet shifting customer expectations will open up new markets for consumer experience solutions. The business-to-consumer industry is quickly developing as more individuals use the internet for online buying. Growth opportunities are probably present in the healthcare, IT, and telecom sectors.



The consumer experience is improved by the quick uptake of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) across various industries, including retail, IT & telecom, and BFSI. AI and machine learning are integrated into consumer experience solutions to help predict future consumer behavior. Extracting valuable insights from customer data is made more accessible by predictive analytics and artificial intelligence technologies. To enhance the client experience, businesses use cutting-edge AI technologies like facial recognition, biometric identification, chatbots, and digital assistants. Companies concentrate on deploying innovative technology-enabled consumer experience services to offer specialized solutions and improve the customer experience.



Customer Experience Management Market Report Highlights

Web analytics & content management segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR over the study period owing to their advantages such as designing and organizing websites for efficient and effective access

Call centers segment accounted for the largest share of the global market because of their increasing popularity in aiding call resolution rate, consumer satisfaction rate, and performance in different channels.

Cloud segment is expected to exhibit substantial market growth of approximate CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cloud-based CRMs which has significantly reduced the expenses

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at a fastest CAGR during the projected period on account of the quick uptake of customer experience management products and services by businesses

The global players include Adobe, Oracle, IBM, Avaya, TeraData, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Service Management Group, and Tech Mahindra Limited.

Customer Experience Management, Analytical Tools Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

EFM Software

Speech Analytics

Text Analytics

Web Analytics & Content Management

Others

Customer Experience Management, Touch Point Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Stores/Branches

Call Centers

Social Media Platform

Email

Mobile

Web Services

Others

Customer Experience Management, Deployment Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

On-premise

Cloud

Customer Experience Management, End-use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 -2030)

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government, Energy & Utilities

Construction, Real Estate & Property Management

Service Business

Others

Customer Experience Management, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Executive Summary Research Methodology Global Customer Experience Management Market Insights Global Customer Experience Management Market, by Analytical Tools Global Customer Experience Management Market, by Deployment Global Customer Experience Management Market, by End-use Global Customer Experience Management Market, by Touch Point Type Global Customer Experience Management Market, by Geography Competitive Landscape Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned:

Adobe

Avaya Inc.

Genesys

International Business Machines Corporation

Nice

Verint Systems

Sprinklr

Medallia Inc.

Open Text Corporation

Oracle

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Nokia

IBM and Tech Mahindra Limited.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5vynp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.





Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customer-experience-management-market-report-2023-rising-importance-of-customer-data-privacy-bolsters-growth-301784070.html

SOURCE Research and Markets