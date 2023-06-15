Trust researcher and expert Dr. Yoram Solomon has released his third TEDx talk at TEDxJCU at John Carroll University. The 10-minute talk is available on the TED.com website and the YouTube TEDx channel.

Titled “3 Reasons to Trust Students with Chat GPT,” Solomon addresses the education system’s apprehension with Chat GPT and other artificial intelligence tools. The talk comes in the wake of the top US school districts blocking Chat GPT from their networks. He cites the same apprehension when calculators, computers, and the Internet were banned from the classroom, and Wi-Fi was prohibited from being used in company networks.

In his new talk, Dr. Solomon suggests that people and organizations don’t trust every new technology. That fear, according to him, disappears with time. The more people use new technology, the more they learn to trust it. Therefore, he urges educational organizations and teachers not to let their fear of new technologies prevent them from trusting students with them.

He claims that Chat GPT offers an opportunity in education to teach at the higher levels of Bloom’s Taxonomy learning model. As an adjunct professor of entrepreneurship, when he teaches the principles of entrepreneurship, he expects his students to apply them rather than recite them. He encourages his students to use Chat GPT and any other tool to help them achieve their higher-level educational goals.

Finally, he states, it’s a matter of attitude towards students’ use of technology. If teachers treat the use of Chat GPT as cheating, so will the students. He prefers to trust students with the technology. “Trust is reciprocal,” he said in this TEDx talk. “If you trust someone and show them that you trust them, they will behave in a trustworthy way.” “Unfortunately, this works the other way around, too,” he adds. “If you distrust someone and show them you don’t trust them, they will behave in an untrustworthy way.”

In closing, he leaves the audience with one more thought. Computer processing power has increased by 40% per year over the past 63 years, and he predicts that by 2031, laptop computers will have the same amount of brainpower as the human brain. He challenges the audience with two questions: will we use these computers for the power of good, and will we let our students use them?

Dr. Solomon has also appeared on a McCuistion TV program on Chat GPT, further making his case for embracing Chat GPT in education rather than fearing or banning it.

About Dr. Solomon

Dr. Yoram Solomon is a trust researcher, the founder of the Innovation Culture Institute, the author of the most comprehensive trust book, The Book of Trust, the book series Can I Trust You?, and the host of The Trust Show podcast. He published 19 books and more than 400 articles on Trust, Innovation Culture, and Entrepreneurship. His approach to trust is unique in several respects. First, he sees trust as relative, and not absolute or universal. Furthermore, he never stops at telling you why trust is important and what makes a person trust you, but rather adds the how element through his 7-step Trust Habits™ Process. His work resides in the intersection of the science of trust and the science of habit-forming. He holds a Ph.D. in organization and management, an MBA, a law degree, and an engineering degree. A 3-time TEDx Speaker, adjunct professor of entrepreneurship at SMU, former executive, elected official, pilot, and member of the Israeli 35th airborne brigade. He spoke to companies such as AT&T, Northrop Grumman, Dannon, Amway, VCE, DRS Technologies, Medical City, HCA, Qorvo, and many more.

