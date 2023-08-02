Salesforce today announced general availability of Slack Sales Elevate, deeply integrating Sales Cloud with Slack to create a personalized sales home that centralizes information, simplifies processes, and automates administrative tasks in the place sales teams already collaborate with peers, partners, and customers — Slack. Built on Slack’s platform and powered by their Salesforce data, Slack Sales Elevate will help companies boost productivity and transform the way sales teams work together and win.

Significance: Sales teams are under pressure to be more productive and drive revenue while meeting customer expectations. Salesforce’s State of Sales Report shows sales reps are bogged down in administrative work and cumbersome tools. As a result, they spend more than 70% of their time on non-selling tasks.

“Bringing Sales Cloud into Slack and providing new sales productivity tools and automations in Slack helps sellers save time and access the right people and information to make better decisions,” said Rob Seaman, SVP of Product at Slack. “A Slack-based approach to selling will make it easier than ever for Sales Cloud customers to focus on the work that matters: working with customers and closing deals.”

Rob Seaman, SVP of Product at Slack

Go deeper: Slack Sales Elevate gives the entire sales team – from reps to managers and sales operations – the right tools and automations in the context of their conversations so they can:

Focus on what matters most with a personalized sales home : Sales teams can tap into rich customer data and business insights in a single space in Slack. Users can fully customize their space with helpful reminders, KPIs to track progress towards goals, and a complete view of opportunities that are easy to update and automatically sync to Salesforce.

: Sales teams can tap into rich customer data and business insights in a single space in Slack. Users can fully customize their space with helpful reminders, KPIs to track progress towards goals, and a complete view of opportunities that are easy to update and automatically sync to Salesforce. Keep the entire team aligned on deal movements with instant account updates : Users can configure automatic notifications to stay up-to-date on deals won, new opportunities, pipeline updates, and more. For example, a sales manager can choose to be notified when opportunities change, helping them better forecast and identify coaching opportunities. Those same changes can be automatically piped to a record-mapped Slack channel to inform the full account team.

: Users can configure automatic notifications to stay up-to-date on deals won, new opportunities, pipeline updates, and more. For example, a sales manager can choose to be notified when opportunities change, helping them better forecast and identify coaching opportunities. Those same changes can be automatically piped to a record-mapped Slack channel to inform the full account team. Close deals faster with AI-powered workflows : Soon teams will be able to build AI-powered, no-code workflows with Salesforce-triggered notifications, like support requests and deal approvals, without any technical expertise. For example, when a new opportunity from Sales Cloud updates in Slack, a workflow could use that data to generate and send a note in an account channel to alert the sales rep to follow up.

: Soon teams will be able to build AI-powered, no-code workflows with Salesforce-triggered notifications, like support requests and deal approvals, without any technical expertise. For example, when a new opportunity from Sales Cloud updates in Slack, a workflow could use that data to generate and send a note in an account channel to alert the sales rep to follow up. Drive efficient, effective processes at scale with best practices: Teams can access out-of-the box templates for processes or Slack canvases built for executive briefings and mutual close plans, making it easy to get started and instantly include their Salesforce data.

What customers are saying:

“I am thrilled for the future of Salesforce, housed in Slack. Sales Slack Elevate brings CRM to a system Sales already knows and loves. It weaves all their work within a user-friendly platform, making pipeline management and actionable business insights infinitely more accessible and efficient! Can’t wait to see what’s next.” – Lauren Farber, Director of Business Operations, Roku

“At Box, tools like Slack and Salesforce are pivotal in helping me run a productive sales organization. By adding Sales Cloud directly into Slack, you get an unbeatable combination resulting in shorter sales cycles with higher customer satisfaction.” – Sofie Peedu, Head of Commercial Sales, Box

Analyst reaction:

“Metrigy research shows that the vast majority of companies with the highest ROI for their team collaboration spend view their team collaboration apps as a hub for work. Integrating data and collaboration, as Slack Sales Elevate does for sales management, offers tremendous opportunity to improve productivity and increase sales rates by allowing sales people and their managers to integrate their activities in a single location, across desktop and mobile devices, without the need to move between apps to manage opportunities.” – Irwin Lazar, President and Principal Analyst, Metrigy.

Availability:

Slack Sales Elevate is available now to Slack Business+ plans and above, and Professional, Enterprise and Unlimited Sales Cloud editions.

Slack Sales Elevate is priced at $60 per user per month.

Features including AI-generated templates, AI-powered workflows, support for additional Salesforce records (like Accounts, Cases, Contacts and Leads) and record-mapped channels will be available in the future.