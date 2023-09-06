Addition of Orlando-based digital marketing agency brings firm to over 100 employees, taps creative talent pool to build center of excellence

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Avenue Z Network, a strategic communications and marketing advisory, today announced the acquisition of a leading digital marketing and SEO company, Designzillas. Marking its third acquisition this year, Avenue Z is acquiring specialized marketing firms at a rapid pace and plans to rebrand Designzillas to Avenue Z by the end of the year.

Avenue Z CEO Jeffrey Herzog has a vision for the convergence of influence across public relations and digital marketing: “We have developed integrated, data-driven strategies that increase market share and share of voice for our clients,” said Herzog. “Johnny Hughes, Founder of Designzillas and his growing team in Orlando are a terrific fit for us, combining a 16-year operating history of award-winning client work and also being an early adopter of AI across the SEO, Content and Performance Media landscapes.”

“I’m excited to build the first truly omnichannel marketing and communications company,” said Hughes. “There is so much potential in the space and working with a digital visionary and leader, like Jeff Herzog, is going to help us realize our goals all the more quickly.”

“There’s a strong talent pool in Orlando for creatives with Disney, Planet Hollywood, and Universal Studios all based there. The metro area is also ranked 5th nationally for tech jobs,” Herzog added.

Following the acquisition, Avenue Z plans to move into new office facilities in the downtown Orlando area with space for 100 employees. The Orlando office will be home to Avenue Z’s digital excellence and AI teams. There are currently over a dozen full-time positions open.

About The Avenue Z Network

The Avenue Z Network is a strategic communications & marketing advisory focused on brand performance and business growth. Avenue Z works with mission-driven brands to create an integrated narrative through public relations, search and social branding, influencer marketing and performance media. Avenue Z provides clients with the platform they need to gain exposure and activate messages across all media. The Company is headquartered In Miami, FL with offices in Orlando, New York City and Los Angeles. For more information visit www.AvenueZ.com

About Designzillas

Designzillas is a digital marketing agency dedicated to helping brands achieve their business goals through web and content development, SEO and paid media. As part of the Avenue Z Network, Designzillas brings together strategic communications and digital marketing to build reputations, forge relationships and amplify ROI. The company has worked with notable brands such as AAA, Advent Health, Piper Aircraft, Orlando Economic Partnership (OEP), Orlando Magic, PowerFleet and the University of Central Florida. For more information visit www.designzillas.com/

