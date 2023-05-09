Convoso, SaaS innovator in outbound call center solutions, announces the placement of Convoso CEO and Co-Founder Nima Hakimi on the board of directors to the Professional Associations for Customer Engagement (PACE), one of the largest organizations for the contact center industry.



“I can't wait to see how Nima’s leadership and commitment to consumer protection will serve the members of PACE,” said Rob Seaver, Executive Director of PACE. “He is a strong advocate for this industry, and has been a valuable Board member of Consumer Consent Council (formerly LeadsCouncil) for many years.”



PACE has grown to a membership exceeding 40,000 over four decades, and offers both national and regional events and programs for every level of the customer engagement space, including a proactive focus on regulatory compliance issues.



“It’s an honor to serve our community on the board of directors of this foundational organization,” said Nima Hakimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Convoso. “Since starting our company in 2006, we’ve reached out to others in our industry to understand the issues and to contribute the expertise we’ve acquired along the way. I truly believe that together we can make a positive impact on the industry’s future, and help companies continue to grow while acting responsibly with the consumer in mind.”



Cornerstones of the PACE organization include a Community of active business relationships; industry Education with experts; legislative Advocacy on behalf of the industry; ongoing DEI&A (Diverse, Equitable, Inclusive, and Accessible) initiatives; and a clear focus on evolving Technology as it impacts the industry of customer engagement.

About PACE

The Professional Associations for Customer Engagement is the only non-profit trade association dedicated exclusively to the advancement of companies that are involved in customer engagement. Members join this professional network to receive support and guidance from experts in the customer engagement industry, and to engage with a community that offers unique opportunities to gain industry insight. As an association of associations, partners of PACE include Consumer Consent Council, Women in Martech, Blacks in Performance Marketing, and others.

About Convoso

Convoso is the industry leader of omnichannel contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has continuously innovated its cloud based dialer solution to help outbound call centers drive profitability while supporting compliance with TCPA and other regulations. Convoso’s IVA is now in Beta. Convoso plans to unveil several new strategic initiatives in the coming months as part of its Build/Buy/Partner roadmap for growth and expansion. The firm is putting together a world-class Corporate Governance framework to enable and incorporate these changes.

