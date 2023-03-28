Cyara, the creator and leader of the Customer Experience (CX) Assurance category, today announced its acquisition of industry-leading global communication testing company Spearline, headquartered in Ireland. This significantly expands Cyara’s global in-country dialling and WebRTC testing and monitoring capabilities. The strategic acquisition of Spearline solidifies Cyara’s position as the global leader in CX testing and assurance.

The deal pairs Cyara’s leadership in contact centre and chatbot assurance with Spearline’s global dialling and WebRTC capabilities to deliver an unmatched solution set that uniquely addresses the needs of enterprises transforming their CX through the adoption of cloud- and AI-based solutions that support the modern remote workforce.

Spearline brings the most comprehensive global in-country dialling solution that provides mobile and landline dialling assurance in over 80 countries. Spearline also brings market leading WebRTC testing solutions that enable the monitoring of voice and video delivered through Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platforms like NICE CXOne, Amazon Connect, Genesys Cloud, RingCentral and Zoom.

Cyara’s latest acquisition is part of an innovation strategy to address rapidly developing market trends:

Chatbots and Conversational AI: In 2022, to address the growing needs of enterprises adopting AI-based customer service solutions, Cyara acquired Botium, which added testing of chatbot and conversational AI to the company’s portfolio to better serve emerging large language model (LLM) based technology like ChatGPT, Google Bard and Bing Search.

WebRTC-based CCaaS and UCaaS Platforms: Spearline’s unmatched WebRTC testing capabilities address the growing trend of enterprises moving their contact centre and unified communications platforms to cloud solutions that support voice, video and address the needs of remote workforces.

“To support a remote workforce, organizations are moving their communications platforms to the cloud,” said Alok Kulkarni, CEO of Cyara. “While this eliminates the complexity of managing the hardware, there is new complexity in testing advanced features that come with these platforms, like AI, video and omnichannel. Cyara offers the only CX assurance platform that can address the complexity of these modern communications systems today, and in the future.”

Spearline’s flagship solution, Voice Assure, helps global companies in industries like technology, travel and banking, assure that their customers can reach them across the globe. Voice Assure places in-country calls to toll and toll-free numbers and measures the audio quality and connectivity of those calls, which enables enterprises to replicate customers’ experiences locally and analyse key performance metrics such as connectivity, audio quality, and Caller ID presentation. Voice Assure is the most comprehensive in-country dialling solution with:

In-country testing in more than 80 countries

Interstate testing for the U.S. and Canada

Dialling from mobile and landlines

200+ points of presence

Coverage of over 250 carriers

In 2021, Spearline acquired testRTC to add WebRTC monitoring to their portfolio, and most recently bolstered that investment with the acquisition of the Callstats.io business line from 8x8. These investments support the testing and monitoring needs of organizations adopting WebRTC-based cloud communications platforms. Combined with Cyara ResolveAX, this yields the most comprehensive set of assurance solutions for WebRTC-based platforms.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Cyara to bring unmatched excellence to CX assurance,” said Kevin Buckley, Co-Founder and CEO of Spearline. “This strategic move enables us to help more customers transform their CX, making every interaction flawless. We are excited for Spearline to become part of this combined powerhouse and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our customers."

With this acquisition, Cyara offers unmatched expertise and capabilities to assure customer communications technology:

Most comprehensive set of CX Assurance solutions – assuring communications across CCaaS, UCaaS and CPaaS platforms including voice, digital, SMS, AI chatbots, video and WebRTC

450+ customers worldwide

Unmatched dedication to customer success with NPS score of over 65

450+ employees worldwide all focused on making every communication flawless

Spearline acknowledges the considerable support of Enterprise Ireland over the past number of years, along with those who played a role in finalising the transaction with Cyara, including solicitors RDJ LLP and finance and tax advisors, Deloitte.

About Cyara

Cyara, the leader and creator of the CX Assurance category, empowers enterprises and solution providers to deliver flawless interactions through the most comprehensive platform assuring the widest array of communications channels including voice, web, chatbot, video and WebRTC. With coverage in over 80 countries and 200+ points of presence, Cyara automates testing and eliminates time-consuming and error-prone manual testing of contact centers and unified communications platforms. With a customer retention rate of 96% and a NPS of 67, every day, major global brands trust Cyara to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.



