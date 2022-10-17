iCXeed Ushers in the Future Era of Customer Experience Management With Business Process Innovation

Share Save

ICXEED PTE. LTD. (iCXeed), a full-suite business process innovation company, announced its much-anticipated customer experience management services at its company launch today.

Assembled by seasoned leaders from the US, Australia, India, and the Philippines, iCXeed sets out to challenge the norms of traditional business process outsourcing.

"It is an incredibly proud day," said Arthur Nowak, Founder & CEO, iCXeed. "We've been driven by a common ambition to deliver less service and create more value for clients and their customers. The feedback we've received over the past months has been remarkable; our company is built on what stakeholders have been demanding of the industry for years."

"We're disrupting the service industry with a different lens on the customer experience," added Ryan Rayner, Founder & Chief Customer Accelerator. "We see it as a totality of all experiences a customer has with a brand, not just their service experience in the contact center. We are bringing a differentiated value proposition for our clients to Delight, Protect, Attract and Engage with existing customers and new prospects so we can transform their overall brand experience."

iCXeed has created its unique value-demand services by fusing automation and AI-enabled technologies with unleashed CX (customer experience) expert talent to differentiate themselves. iCXeed's CX experts pursue paths of mastery in next-generation skills that are the cornerstones of their gamified engagement culture, enabling a digital-first approach to all client's omnichannel requirements. Embedded in iCXeed's operational cadence includes customer friction optimization and journey mapping, no-added cost automation, and a true mobile work-from-anywhere environment. They aim to unleash the next generation of talent, providing flexibility to work independently in completing individual tasks and coming together to collaborate and innovate, a market first.

"We are unique for not charging professional service fees for value-add capabilities; it is just simply the right thing to do for businesses and their customers," said Arthur Nowak. Adding, "Our investment in technology not only supports eliminating tedious tasks for our experts to focus on value creation but builds an environment that inspires them to grow professionally, thrive personally, and find a higher purpose than traditional contact center roles may offer. Our experts build digital skills that future-proof their careers for the next decade and beyond."

Contact information:

Arthur Nowak

Founder & CEO

[email protected]

+13038727876



Ryan Rayner

Founder & Chief Customer Accelerator

[email protected]

+61438286198

