Recently, Intuit Mailchimp (Nasdaq: INTU), the global leader in email marketing and automation*, launched Email Content Generator (beta), which provides GPT AI technology to allow customers to create marketing email campaigns based on industry, marketing intent, and brand voice. Email Content Generator is part of a suite of AI-powered features within Mailchimp, and this latest release represents the next step in Mailchimp’s goal to transform email marketing for small and mid-size businesses.

“We’re on a mission to make Mailchimp the only place where marketers can effortlessly create content optimized for their brand, their marketing channels, their objectives, and every member of their audience,” said Rania Succar, CEO at Mailchimp. “AI and text generation tools like ChatGPT have received a lot of attention recently, and for good reason. We see this as a supportive technology for marketers, and we want to provide them with approachable ways to use AI so that they can automate, generate, and optimize content to save time and trust that what we’re serving them is tailored to help them reach their goals.”

Democratizing AI for Marketers

Over the last several years, Mailchimp has incorporated AI and machine learning capabilities into its platform to help marketers and small businesses market better and faster. Mailchimp made strategic acquisitions to bring AI technology into its email marketing platform, starting with Sawa in 2019 and Inspector 6 in 2020.

Mailchimp became part of Intuit’s AI-driven expert platform after the acquisition in 2021, and now has access to even more sophisticated data and tools that help the email marketing platform solve its customers’ biggest challenges with AI. Intuit has been driving AI innovation to help its customers solve their most important problems, accelerating personalized AI at scale for more than 100 million consumer and small business customers.

Mailchimp currently has 20+ AI and data science features in-app—such as Creative Assistant, Content Optimizer, Send-Day and Send-Time Optimization, Predictive Segmentation, and Product Recommendations —designed to help marketers and small business owners save time, send more effective marketing campaigns, and get smarter with their marketing decisions. In 2022 alone, Mailchimp generated more than 8 million data-backed recommendations with our AI-powered features.**

“Marketers and small businesses are spending a lot of time thinking about how they can apply AI without adding something new to their plates or relinquishing creative control,” said Jon Fasoli, Chief Data and Product Officer at Mailchimp. “We see generative AI fundamentally changing the landscape of creative work, and we’re here to help our customers apply it to their day-to-day marketing in meaningful ways so that they get more done and reach their goals faster. Email Content Generator and our AI-powered features can help them do just that.”

More about Email Content Generator and Mailchimp’s AI Features

Mailchimp users can generate content with AI to design on-brand marketing content faster, get copy ideas and inspiration, and test variants to deliver more personalized and engaging content to their customers. With the help of Email Content Generator, marketers can take content that GPT AI technology recommends for them and then customize that content to create highly personalized email marketing campaigns tailored to their brand, tone, and marketing intent, making email campaigns feel more authentic and relevant to their customers.

When creating an email campaign in Mailchimp’s new email editor tool, our customers can see three options of copy that match their industry, marketing intent, and tone of voice. Mailchimp customers can give a natural language prompt like, “write an email about our new product launch and offer 15% off orders today only,” and Email Content Generator will create three options that are even more targeted to the goal of their email campaign. Users can select an option generated for them that works best to drag and drop into their campaign, customize, and send to help them reach their audience and sell more.

Mailchimp’s content generation and optimization tools don’t just serve up content—they also break down why a campaign performs the way it did, with detailed insights and suggestions, and share recommendations for how to improve those campaigns and content. Small businesses and marketers can take advantage of Mailchimp’s data, which includes their specific industry’s data, to benchmark their marketing efforts across their industry and find the best day(s) and time(s) to send marketing campaigns to engage their customers.

Mailchimp uses a mix of in-house built models and third-party AI products to power its AI tools. Mailchimp is leveraging Intuit’s AI infrastructure which allows technologists across the company to “democratize” AI and build AI capabilities into Intuit products at scale for customers, resulting in 58 billion machine learning predictions per day and 730 million AI-driven customer help interactions per year across Intuit.

Email Content Generator is the latest addition to Mailchimp’s AI toolkit for marketers, along with features like:

Send Day and Send Time Optimization - Send Day Optimization takes the date range for a campaign (within Campaign Manager) and recommends the best day to send an email within that range based on industry benchmarks. With Send Time Optimization, Mailchimp adjusts the send time of an email to the predicted optimal time of day to send an email campaign.

- Send Day Optimization takes the date range for a campaign (within Campaign Manager) and recommends the best day to send an email within that range based on industry benchmarks. With Send Time Optimization, Mailchimp adjusts the send time of an email to the predicted optimal time of day to send an email campaign. Content Optimizer - When you send email campaigns to your audience, Mailchimp can help marketers decide how to create and design their marketing content. Mailchimp's Content Optimizer gives additional guidance with analysis, based on industry best practices, for readability and skimmability, calls to action, imagery, tone, as well as errors in link formatting, merge tags, spelling, and grammar.

- When you send email campaigns to your audience, Mailchimp can help marketers decide how to create and design their marketing content. Mailchimp's Content Optimizer gives additional guidance with analysis, based on industry best practices, for readability and skimmability, calls to action, imagery, tone, as well as errors in link formatting, merge tags, spelling, and grammar. Creative Assistant - Creative Assistant imports marketers’ brand assets and houses them in a brand kit, allowing them to populate their marketing with auto-generated designs using their brand colors, fonts, logos, and images. Mailchimp uses design best practices and AI to ensure that multichannel campaigns are both beautiful and consistent, but let users edit, resize, and publish easily, too.

- Creative Assistant imports marketers’ brand assets and houses them in a brand kit, allowing them to populate their marketing with auto-generated designs using their brand colors, fonts, logos, and images. Mailchimp uses design best practices and AI to ensure that multichannel campaigns are both beautiful and consistent, but let users edit, resize, and publish easily, too. Purchase Likelihood an d Customer Lifetime Value - For customers who have integrated their e-commerce stores and/or QuickBooks Online accounts with the Mailchimp platform, Mailchimp uses e-commerce data, like individual purchase history and patterns, to help marketers estimate their customers’ lifetime value and likelihood to purchase again.

For customers who have integrated their e-commerce stores and/or QuickBooks Online accounts with the Mailchimp platform, Mailchimp uses e-commerce data, like individual purchase history and patterns, to help marketers estimate their customers’ lifetime value and likelihood to purchase again. Customer Journey Builder Next Action Recommendations - Customer Journey Builder’s Next Action Recommendations help marketers analyze the behavior of similar users to recommend steps to add to a customer journey.

- Customer Journey Builder’s Next Action Recommendations help marketers analyze the behavior of similar users to recommend steps to add to a customer journey. Subject Line, Header, Subheader Generation, and Preview Text Generation with GPT - These text generation tools complete the suite of email text generation products that allow Mailchimp users to generate entire emails in only a few clicks.

- These text generation tools complete the suite of email text generation products that allow Mailchimp users to generate entire emails in only a few clicks. Alt-text Generation - Alt-text Generator analyzes the contents of a photo and recommends alternative text (alt-text) that describes the contents of the photo for visually impaired people.

- Alt-text Generator analyzes the contents of a photo and recommends alternative text (alt-text) that describes the contents of the photo for visually impaired people. Stock Image Suggestion - New Mailchimp users who may not have image assets related to their business when they first sign up will see on-brand stock image suggestions that are surfaced based on the text they provide about their business.

- New Mailchimp users who may not have image assets related to their business when they first sign up will see on-brand stock image suggestions that are surfaced based on the text they provide about their business. Campaign Performance Benchmarking - Campaign Performance Benchmarking groups helps marketers understand how their marketing compares to industry peers through statistics like growth rate and open rate.

- Campaign Performance Benchmarking groups helps marketers understand how their marketing compares to industry peers through statistics like growth rate and open rate. Product Recommendations – Mailchimp customers can add product recommendation blocks to their emails based on predictions driven by prior purchase history and email interactions.

Availability

Email Content Generator (beta) will be available to select Mailchimp customers in the United States with Standard and Premium plans who are using Mailchimp’s new email builder on April 10, 2023.

*Based on competitor brands' publicly available data on worldwide numbers of customers in 2021/2022.

**Based on 2022 data for the following products: Product recommendations, Send Time Optimization, A/B testing, CLV segmentation, Likelihood to Purchase Segmentation, and PBJ.

