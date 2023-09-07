The company, born out of strategic partnerships with leading full-service agencies, will disrupt the marketing services industry by combining agile strategy and innovative technology to deliver measurable impact across today’s complex media landscape

DALLAS & BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Hunt Partners (THP), a Dallas-based growth-oriented private equity firm, announced today the official launch of Agital, its digital marketing services agency. After completing four big-ticket partnerships in the past two years, Agital takes its brand to the marketplace with its insights-driven approach, backed by powerful technology. The company is built to challenge the channel-first approach to marketing in favor of strategies that deliver measurable impact to businesses of all sizes and industries.

The company’s impressive portfolio includes: Exclusive Concepts, Highnoon, REQ, and EK Creative, all led by entrepreneurial founders who built best-in-breed businesses designed to solve today’s marketing challenges. The company plans to acquire additional complementary firms as it continues to build an agile, world-class digital marketing business poised for growth.

Agital’s full suite of marketing services includes paid and organic search, social, programmatic, PR, consulting, creative, website development, UX design, and more.

The name Agital comes from a vision of purposeful agitation and strategic agility. The agency offers its clients an approach informed by their overarching goals and powered by data-derived insight. By combining agile strategies with cutting-edge technology, Agital’s services produce exceptional outcomes.

“As the marketing services industry continues to change with clients expecting greater business impact from their marketing efforts, Agital is well positioned to deliver an unmatched value proposition to better scale as our clients grow,” stated Jeff Reynolds, CEO of Agital. “We have brought together a world-class team to help deliver on our promise —a group of veterans with experience building high-performance businesses that deliver results for their clients. Together, and with the capital support for strategic and operational investments needed for growth, we will quickly scale to a position of market leadership.

Agital brings a team of about 350 professionals to disrupt the industry landscape and deploy the next generation of marketing services.

"Agital represents a high-impact offering for the marketing industry, its customers, and each of its employees," said George Morgan, Partner at Trinity Hunt Partners and Chairman of the Board at Agital. "The business that Jeff and his team are building is powered by a data-driven, people-focused, entrepreneurial approach to digital marketing that is scaling quickly to help clients advance their brands and lead their respective industries."

About Agital

Agital is an integrated marketing services agency with a vision to create impact for its clients, partners, employees, and the industry. With a national presence and offices in Boston, Washington DC, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Diego our insights-driven approach to strategy is redefining how marketing services are delivered and aligned with clients’ core business objectives. Agital’s full suite of marketing services encompasses holistic and channel-specific offerings designed to advance client performance. From paid and organic search, social media, email, and programmatic to PR, creative, web development and UX design, we have the expertise and integrated approach to achieve client goals. For more information, visit agital.com.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $1.7 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. In 2021 and 2022, HEC Paris and Dow Jones recognized Trinity Hunt on the Top North American Small-Cap Buyout Firms List, a ranking identifying the private equity firms that generated the best performance for their investors by examining comprehensive data on aggregate performance. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

