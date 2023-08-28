Enterprise brands can seamlessly maximize acquisition, growth, and retention efforts with more precision by enriching Snowflake data with Zeta’s proprietary identity graph

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, today announced it has launched a new Snowflake Native App, Customer Growth Intelligence (CGI), on Snowflake Marketplace. This new offering enhances and extends the deep integration between the two companies sharing a vision to reinvent how enterprises ingest, store, synthesize, surface, and activate consumer data to make complex solutions simpler for marketers.

With the CGI Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace, Zeta and Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, enable brands to quickly and seamlessly enrich their first-party customer data in their Snowflake Data Cloud with Zeta’s identity graph of over 235M people in the U.S. Zeta’s marketplace offering includes behavioral, transactional, location, and professional data signals, empowering brands to surface visuals of customer intelligence with recommendations to create better experiences for consumers and propel their brands’ growth.

Marketers will also have access to the power of Zeta data without dependence on data science and analytics teams, accelerating their speed to market. Additionally, the Snowflake Native App can be installed directly in the consumer’s Snowflake account, reducing the need to move or copy data. This app was built with the Snowflake Native App Framework, enabling users to build, distribute, and monetize apps entirely within the Data Cloud.

“The Customer Growth Intelligence Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace provides next-generation business intelligence and solutions for enterprises who are seeking to know their customers with actionable next steps, create more efficiencies, accelerate go-to-market time, and grow their businesses. We are proud of our partnership with Snowflake and believe that together, we cover all customer data needs for marketers, including infrastructure, enrichment, platform, and omnichannel activation, giving enterprises a one-stop solution to compete and win in 2023 and beyond,” said Neej Gore, Chief Data Office, Zeta Global.

The CGI Snowflake Native App launch builds on Zeta’s recent recognition at Snowflake Summit 2023, in which the company was awarded ‘Powered by Snowflake Go-To-Market Partner of the Year’. Zeta was one of only five Powered by Snowflake winners held in distinct categories acknowledging business excellence.

“We are thrilled to have the new Customer Growth Intelligence Snowflake Native App available on Snowflake Marketplace to provide high-quality business intelligence to joint customers, enabling them to deliver better marketing experiences and an increased return on investment. By partnering with Zeta, we are taking the next step in helping our enterprise clients can seamlessly go-to-market with accelerated results, empowering them to harness powerful marketing opportunities through data,” Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake.

Snowflake Marketplace already has over 25 new Snowflake Native Apps available today, and over one hundred providers are currently developing apps that span multiple industries and use cases. Zeta is one of the leading organizations building in the Data Cloud, with a Snowflake Native App readily available to easily bring unique insights to end users and enable them to unlock value with just a few clicks on Snowflake Marketplace. With Snowflake, Zeta can create new revenue streams by distributing its app to thousands of Snowflake customers, without these customers having to move or expose their data.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

