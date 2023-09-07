Integration Allows ZoomInfo’s MarketingOS Customers to Expand Ad Reach, Scale Domestic Audiences, and Deliver Ads Internationally

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced a strategic integration with global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk. Leveraging The Trade Desk’s industry-leading platform, ZoomInfo has expanded its omnichannel ad network to access more premium publishers and deliver display, video, and audio ads internationally for the first time.

MarketingOS, ZoomInfo’s account-based marketing (ABM) platform, is the ideal hub for executing business-to-business (B2B) advertising campaigns, offering dynamic intent market signals and entire categories of intent data that aren’t available anywhere else. It offers the industry’s first in-house B2B demand-side platform (DSP), focused on meeting the needs of companies doing true B2B account-based marketing, and optimized to match critical account context, not high-level insights.

By directly integrating with top exchanges and supply-side platforms (SSPs), MarketingOS enables customers to buy ads through real-time auctions for placement in top-tier business publications. On the back end, ZoomInfo takes users’ customized audiences and campaign information and executes campaigns programmatically via The Trade Desk’s ad auction process.

MarketingOS customers can now create advertising campaigns that leverage the power of The Trade Desk’s platform innovation, capitalizing on its access to the industry’s widest reach of available inventory. With improved domestic reach and the ability to target new international audiences, customers should see improved campaign performance and better ROI, leading to sustained business growth.

“MarketingOS is the optimal solution for companies looking to target advertising to B2B buyers in a data-driven way,” ZoomInfo Chief Marketing Officer Bryan Law said. “Our industry-leading audience creation capabilities are built on the strongest data foundation in the market, and with The Trade Desk expanding our reach, we can now deliver the best of both worlds. This partnership opens the door for our customers to scale their audiences and unlock new avenues for customer acquisition.”

“In the world of B2B marketing, companies have tremendous opportunity to supercharge their advertising campaigns, bringing them closer to the right audience,” said Ed Chater, SVP of Global Client Service at The Trade Desk. “ZoomInfo is leading the way for B2B and account-based marketing via their MarketingOS platform, and we’re excited to see our innovation power their capabilities that leverage data and decisioned media buying. This is even more exciting when thinking about the available inventory, including connected TV, that can be bought programmatically, which really can change the way B2B marketers plan and execute their campaigns.”

This integration is currently available to U.S. customers. For more information, please visit ZoomInfo’s audience-based advertising page.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

