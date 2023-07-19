Agility, a leading provider of headless CMS solutions, is thrilled to celebrate its 21st birthday this year. With a rich history and a strong commitment to innovation, Agility has established itself as a trusted platform for businesses worldwide.



History of Agility: Founded in 2002 as a web development consultancy firm called Edentity, Agility quickly adapted to the changing needs of the digital landscape. In 2005, it launched its first version as a SaaS-based decoupled CMS, making it an early player in the headless CMS space. Over the years, Agility has grown and evolved, attracting Fortune 500 customers and expanding its enterprise-grade features. With a strong focus on composable architecture and empowering both users and developers, Agility has established itself as a trusted and innovative CMS provider. What started as a vision to empower businesses with a flexible and scalable content management system has evolved into a comprehensive solution that enables organizations to create, manage, and deliver exceptional digital experiences across multiple channels. As it enters its 21st year, Agility continues to lead the way in delivering exceptional digital experiences through its marketplace and a new user interface.



Jon Voigt, CEO of Agility, commented, "Turning 21 is a momentous occasion for Agility. We've come a long way since our humble beginnings, and I'm incredibly proud of our team's dedication and the value we bring to our customers. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to continuing our mission of giving brands a voice."



Top Accomplishments This Past Year:



As Agility celebrates its 21st birthday, it proudly reflects on its top accomplishments of the past year. The launch of the Agility Marketplace stands out as a significant milestone. This curated marketplace offers a wide range of integrations extending Agility's capabilities, empowering businesses to unlock new possibilities and streamline their digital operations. Another remarkable achievement is the introduction of a new user interface (UI) that enhances the user experience and simplifies content management. The new UI reflects Agility's dedication to continually improving its platform and ensuring customers have a seamless and intuitive experience.



Now that we’re 21 and 'legal' in the USA, we're ready to raise a glass and enjoy a toast with our American friends. After all, it's only fitting to join in the festivities as we enter this exciting new phase of our journey.



Joel Varty, CTO of Agility, added, "The past year has been filled with exciting advancements for Agility, from the launch of our Marketplace to the introduction of our new UI. These accomplishments reflect our commitment to innovation and our customers' success. We're excited to see what the future holds as we continue to evolve and shape the digital experience landscape."



About Agility

Agility is the headless CMS for businesses seeking personalized, scalable, and future-proofed content management solutions. With an API-first approach and flexible architecture, Agility easily empowers your brand to create and distribute engaging content across channels. Their personalized white-glove service and focus on unique challenges makes them the superior choice for enterprise-level businesses seeking composable solutions. Unlock Your Brand's Voice and Solve Unique Challenges with White Glove Service and Revolutionary Architecture, Powered by Agility.

Harmonie Poirier

Agility CMS

+1 905-708-4155

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube