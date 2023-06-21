CCaaS Plus AI

The goal of our partnership with Google Cloud is to continually find new ways to transform customer and employee experiences. Today, we’re announcing a range of AI and automation advances that will enable customers of the Avaya Experience Platform™, our CCaaS solution, to take greater advantage of conversational and generative AI.

Avaya Experience Platform now offers AI capabilities including Virtual Agent and Agent Assist

Enhanced Virtual Agent currently takes advantage of the powerful chat and voice-based bot framework of Google Cloud’s Dialogflow-CX. For the first time, Avaya will be introducing real-time Agent Assist that now includes a new generative AI feature known as Call Summarization. Existing capabilities including real time voice transcription, sentiment analysis, agent coaching and knowledge pairing will be augmented by Google Cloud’s state-of-the-art abstractive modeling to generate accurate, yet concise, narratives summarizing the customer-agent dialogue. All other customers will still have the option to deploy Agent Assist through ACES, formally Avaya Professional Services.

More innovation on the way

As part of Google Cloud’s GenAI Trusted tester program, later this year, Avaya will be adding additional generative AI capabilities to Virtual Agent and Agent Assist running on Avaya Experience Platform. Additionally, New Conversational AI features and tools will also be available soon, beginning with Custom Voice, Google Cloud real-time translation for Virtual Agent Chat, SpeakerID biometrics, and CCAI Insights.

AI for CX at ENGAGE

Please join Google Cloud’s Specialist Customer Engineer Jamie Duncan on Tuesday, June 20, for “Leveraging AI for CX Automation.” Along with Avaya’s Denise Celaya and Judi Halperin, Jamie will show how AI can optimize Customer Experience (CX) by simplifying user interactions across voice and digital channels.

Google ChromeOS at ENGAGE

Some of the latest results of Avaya’s strategic partnership with Google’s ChromeOS will be highlighted during a June 19 ENGAGE keynote.

Chrome Enterprise Recommended (CER)

Avaya Experience Platform has passed the contact center technical validation for Chrome Enterprise Recommended for ChromeOS. Chrome Enterprise Recommended is a program which helps organizations find applications that make working on the web and in the cloud even better. Together, ChromeOS and Avaya Experience Platform boost agent productivity and enhance security.

Our partnership with Google ChromeOS is strong and exciting. I hope you’ll be able to attend today’s sessions at Avaya ENGAGE – and be sure to look for more innovations from our joint efforts coming soon.