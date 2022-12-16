Drupal Launches Drupal 10

Drupal, the most powerful open source content management system for everyone from the small non-profit to the enterprise, is launching the latest upgrade to its popular software.

Drupal 10 comes with even more features that Drupal developers and users love. What sets Drupal apart is its flexibility; modularity is one of its core principles. With Drupal 10, users will find even more incredible tools to help build the versatile, structured content that dynamic web experiences require. This latest version brings Drupal to the next level with a modernized backend look and a future-proof platform upgrade. The updated version delivers powerful new features and an enhanced user experience.

Over the past two and a half years, developers have been working to make the open source software that we know and love even better. The new features empower Drupal’s vision for the next generation of the web and include the Claro administration theme, the Olivero front-end theme, CKEditor 5, and more.

“Drupal 10 includes many new features that appeal to developers and content creators alike. A stronger developer and site builder experience combined with easier content authoring and editing make this a key update for all users,” says Dries Buytaert, Founder and Project Lead of Drupal. “The path from Drupal 9 to 10 is easier than ever, so we anticipate organizations will want to move to the latest version quickly to gain its benefits.”

Drupal 10 is built on the latest Symfony 6.2 version. It also streamlines the core system with the least used components removed, focusing even more on its foundational strengths. The upgrade tools and processes are the same as the previous major release, with almost all code changes automated and three times as many contributed extensions available at launch time as with the last major update.

Drupal is a true open source project, leveraging the expertise of tens of thousands of developers worldwide. As a result, Drupal has earned a reputation for unparalleled security, performance, accessibility, and scalability in the CMS ecosystem. “It is fascinating to see how Drupal keeps innovating and continuing to be the number one open source software for enterprise-grade digital experiences,” says Baddý Sonja Breidert, Chair of the Board of the Drupal Association. “We have huge momentum with more than 270 organizations and 750 individuals contributing to Drupal 10 specifically, and 10,000+ contributing to Drupal in general. I am very proud to be a part of this community.”

Following the upgrade to Drupal 10, the Drupal community is focused on further innovations to keep Drupal on the leading edge of content management. From a secure automatic updates mechanism to a project browser for easily installing Drupal extensions, even more innovation is waiting to be realized.

If you’re ready to experience Drupal 10, discover how easy it is to upgrade by visiting drupal.org/about/10. Need some help onboarding with Drupal or building a digital experience from scratch? Many agencies in the Drupal community would be happy to help.