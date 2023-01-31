Gale Force Digital Technologies has announced the introduction of its new reputation management software, ReForce. The application allows businesses to privately manage online feedback and generate positive reviews from customers.



The ReForce Benefit

Online customer reviews have become increasingly impactful on consumer decision making. It’s crucial that businesses have a steady influx of positive reviews on their business listing profiles to ensure they remain competitive. ReForce simplifies the reputation management process whether a company manages one or thousands of locations. Managers can turn customers into strong advocates of a business with ReForce.



This cutting-edge software makes responding to comments seamless and productive. Using an internal feedback workflow, ReForce users can identify unhappy customers before they publish their negative opinions online. Having the opportunity to resolve issues sooner empowers the company to turn unhappy customers into positive reviews instead.



ReForce users can trace online feedback back to the company representative that served the customer. This gives businesses valuable insight into ways they can both enhance the customer experience, as well as corporate culture and reputation.



Increased numbers of positive reviews results in improved search engine rankings, and a positive impact on the consumer’s purchase decision.



About Gale Force Digital Technologies

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Gale Force Digital Technologies has been providing advanced media planning software, digital marketing tools, and other solutions since 2014. The products offered are GaleForceMedia, a media planning and buying tool; LocalForce, a local search management solution; ClickForce, a paid search advertising platform; SocialForce, a multi-platform management software for managing social profiles and scheduling posts; AdForce, a programmatic digital media buying solution; and ReForce, a proprietary review generation and reputation management platform. GaleForce is continually crafting and refining products to better serve its ever-growing client base.

