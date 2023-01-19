Intuit Mailchimp Launches Campaign Manager and Webhooks

Today, Intuit Mailchimp (Nasdaq: INTU), the global leader in email marketing and automation*, is launching Campaign Manager, a new way for marketers to plan, execute, and track their marketing campaigns across multiple channels — like email, text messaging, social media ads, and direct mail — and view how their campaign is performing in one calendar view. Campaign Manager will be available to Mailchimp customers with Standard and Premium plans worldwide on January 25th.

With Campaign Manager (patent pending), a Mailchimp customer can bring all of their marketing activity happening within a designated period into the same space in a way that can help marketers track what’s happening, plan ahead, and make adjustments along the way. Marketers who are building omni-channel experiences are likely to be building these experiences using, on average, 7 martech tools that manage marketing tactics like SMS, social ads, loyalty programmes, customer support interactions, and more. Campaign Manager enables users to see all associated campaign activities at a glance — like special events, limited-time promotions, holiday activations, seasonal campaigns, and more—and gives recommendations on the best days to plan marketing touchpoints based on industry benchmarks. These recommendations are generated from millions of data points analysed by Mailchimp.

“Omni-channel experiences are critical for marketing to modern consumers, and our marketer customers have shared the recurring pain of creating and managing these experiences across channels and tools.” said Jon Fasoli, Chief Product and Design Officer at Intuit Mailchimp. “We designed Campaign Manager to give them a single tool to plan, automate and analyse their campaigns across channels and marketing tools."

SMS and More With Wwebhooks

Marketers and small business owners can now trigger actions in their third-party apps using webhooks — a custom HTTP callback that is triggered by an event — in Campaign Manager for even more robust multichannel campaign planning. Setting up webhooks in Campaign Manager can help marketers work more efficiently by allowing them to update a spreadsheet, send a status update to customers, or add customers to paid social media ads. Marketers can connect their third-party SMS provider and then use webhooks to send campaigns, like sharing a holiday coupon code through a text message.

Key features of Campaign Manager include:

Campaign setup: Set your objective, so you can track performance against your overarching goal

Campaign calendar: Access a single source of truth to see all individual activities associated with your campaign, including marketing touchpoints, tasks to complete, and important milestone dates

Multichannel marketing: Create individual marketing touchpoints associated with the campaign, starting with Mailchimp’s email tool. And expand your campaigns to multiple channels with webhooks, allowing you to schedule activities in third-party apps for text messaging/SMS, ads, social media, direct mail, and more — all set up and managed from the same campaign calendar.

Recommendations: As you schedule new marketing touchpoints, Mailchimp will suggest the best dates during your campaign period to send your individual emails based on AI modelling of your industry and outcomes from millions of other emails sent in Mailchimp.

Analytics: View holistic analytics for your campaign, taking into account your campaign objectives. Understand in aggregate how your campaign is performing, and view the impact that individual touchpoints are having on your goals to understand your best-performing marketing. Customise your view to prioritise the metrics that matter most to your business.

Mailchimp customer Tigrilla Gardenia is a nature-inspired mentor and leadership coach, whose career has spanned from program management in technology to circus performance, marketing, and now plant-inspired mentorship for “naturepreneurs.” She first used Campaign Manager during its private beta to plan and manage campaigns ahead of a summit and product re-launch.

“Overall, I find Campaign Manager to be super helpful to keep your campaigns focused. I liked being able to see everything together. I love that Campaign Manager gives you the best date to email within a range of time,” said Tigrilla Gardenia. “The way that I work right now is that my team comes up with our general marketing themes based on where we're headed for the near future. So we sit down, and we're like, ‘Okay, these are the major areas that we want to touch on for the next 2 months,’ and then they might lay out the social media direction that they want to do with that and I'll write the email newsletters. So if I could take what the overarching messaging endpoints are, overlap that onto a schedule rather than having them separate, it would be great. Because then I could just go into Mailchimp and say, ‘Okay, I'm going to write a message about this, and these are the times that I want to connect with my audience,’ and then I can do that all in one place. I would definitely continue to use it to keep from drafting my marketing copy and emails in separate places.”

To learn more about Campaign Manager, go to mailchimp.com/help/about-campaign-manager. Mailchimp’s Onboarding Specialists and network of experts will be available to help with technical setup of webhook integrations. To learn more about webhooks, visit Webhooks Documentation | Mailchimp Developer.

