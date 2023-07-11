Lytics, a 100% Google Cloud-native, premier customer data platform (CDP), today announces that Customer 360 for BigQuery, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Companies who want to accelerate their customer data infrastructure in the age of AI can now easily deploy the industry’s most powerful customer profile with over 200+ Vertex AI enriched attributes out of the box on Google Cloud.



“Together with Lytics and Google Cloud, the enterprise can build its customer data moat, onboarding AI more effectively and enriching their business systems with all of their relevant, complete, first-party data,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President, Lytics. “In the age of AI nothing is more important than developing a unique dataset about your customers to onboard new models and improve performance.”



Customer 360 for BigQuery - Powered by Lytics’ is the best solution for Google Cloud customers to securely connect and unify all customer touchpoints across channels and platforms with robust web and mobile SDKs, APIs and more than 300 pre-built connections. Customers have access to advanced data management features to create a standardized schema, enriched by Vertex AI, that can be visualized and updated as data sources change.



“Many companies are looking to digitally transform their customer experiences," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. “With Lytics’ Customer 360 for BigQuery now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can more easily unify their customer data, enrich it with Vertex AI, and create compelling user-centric experiences."



Lytics customer Centerfield is developing audiences based on millions of customer interactions with their proprietary digital experiences on sites like BroadbandNow.com and Security.org. The Lytics platform has enabled Centerfield to expand its targeting and personalization capabilities, resulting in a more than 20% lift in key performance indicators, including revenue and engagement.



"Lytics has super-charged our targeting and personalization," said Mike Brock, VP of Product at Centerfield. "Our platform integration with Lytics and resulting audience development has extended Centerfield’s ability to develop personalized consumer experiences that convert and generate positive ROI."



“Being able to apply all their relevant data in their business has positively impacted the ROI of Centerfield,” added Kaykas-Wolff.



Customer 360 for BigQuery is the centerpiece of a suite of products that make up Lytics Composable CDP platform, which also includes Lytics Cloud Connect, a reverse ETL solution that utilizes SQL to access & connect with data from data warehouses, and Lytics Decision Engine, renowned for its customer insights and audience management capabilities. These components combined enable enterprise businesses to reinvent how they use data to build relationships, fueling the next generation of customer centricity.



About Lytics

Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP.



Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unified first-party data foundation, resolving identities to construct and maintain comprehensive profiles that are compliant, extensible and accessible. Lytics connects to a robust ecosystem for third-party enrichment and activation using reverse ETL, generative AI, and the most comprehensive set of real-time connections into DSPs and action systems in the industry.



Lytics unique approach enables brands to work without silos from a reliable source of truth,reimagining how they leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement and boost ROI, empowering business users with the insights and tools they need to drive action while enabling compliance with global consumer data residency and privacy regulations.

