Bhavesh Verma, Author: Fundamentals of Digital Marketing

From understanding the basics of digital marketing to exploring the opportunities it provides, this book discusses the potential of digital marketing.

INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book has been launched that provides a comprehensive overview of the 'Fundamentals of Digital Marketing'. ‘Fundamentals of Digital Marketing’ is a comprehensive guide for business owners, marketing professionals, and students who want to learn the basics of digital marketing and learn how to apply them in real-life situations.

The book is written by Bhavesh Verma, an experienced Digital Marketing Expert and a Market Research Consultant (also founded Brahmaastrasoft, a Marketing Company), who has helped numerous businesses improve their online presence and reach their target audiences. ‘Fundamentals of Digital Marketing’ covers all the essential elements of digital marketing, including search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click advertising (PPC), social media marketing, email marketing, and more.

The book also features real-life case studies that illustrate how companies have used digital marketing to achieve their goals. These case studies provide valuable insights and inspiration for readers who are looking to implement digital marketing strategies in their own businesses & explore new scalable opportunities to beat the peer competition in the market.

Bhavesh Verma said: "Digital marketing is constantly evolving, and it can be difficult to keep up with the latest trends and best practices. This book provides a comprehensive overview of the fundamentals of digital marketing, making it an essential resource for anyone looking to build a successful online presence & leverage the power of Social Media to build Brands."

'Fundamentals of Digital Marketing' is now available for purchase in digital formats, print format will be available soon enough. Both the formats will be exclusively available on amazon. For more information, visit Bhavesh Verma.

