Planned, the all-in-one event management platform for corporate events, has announced the launch of its AI-powered sourcing tool, released on June 12, 2023. Integrated with a global marketplace of 230,000 venues, caterers, entertainers and more, the new sourcing tool leverages ChatGPT to automatically collect suppliers' quotes for event planners.

Easily the most time-intensive part of planning events, sourcing is now transformed into something planners can look forward to. Going forward, Planned's users get to skip the follow-ups and back-and-forth, letting them focus on ideation and price negotiation. For beta users, the tool is already cutting the planning time in half, generating considerable savings in the process.

The Effortless Event Brief

To begin, event planners submit their event brief in the platform. They can either fill out a form, paste an existing description of the event, or converse with their personal account manager to explain what they want. From there, the AI tool identifies the relevant information and inputs everything into a standardized event brief.

The event planner can quickly fill out any missing information, the way you do when completing an auto-filled address for an order. This is one of the ways the tool saves planners substantial time.

Automatic Quote Builder

For each service needed, the tool identifies the best suppliers from Planned's marketplace and automatically sends the standardized event brief.

With the help of generative AI, the tool automatically answers suppliers' questions until they're ready to submit a quote. This ensures that planners receive at least 3 quotes for each individual event need, fast, with no manual follow-ups.

From there, they can compare their options using Planned's quote comparison tool to negotiate the best prices.

While most are already familiar with AI writing and content creation, Planned's AI sourcing tool takes the technology a step further for event planners. Now, they can leverage AI to address a key pain point in the planning process and save a significant amount of time.

What's Next?

Planned's overarching goal is to save clients time and money while bringing people together for incredible events. That's why we are focused on augmenting the capabilities of the platform with AI, in the near future and in years to come.

"We've been dedicated to streamlining the process for event planners since day one, and generative AI is allowing us to take that to the next level. With such great success already, we're excited to see what this tool enables event planners to accomplish, while reducing their effort and saving time," said Gabriella Hachem, Head of Product at Planned.

"With a constant pain point in planning being waiting on supplier responses, this AI-powered sourcing tool will revolutionize the way planners are able to optimize supplier outreach and communication. An intentional implementation of AI to the Planned platform, we will continue to develop our product with this game-changing tech to make event planning less stressful, and a little more fun."

About Planned

Planned helps medium and large-size companies bring people together with in-person events. Big and small, onsite and offsite.

Using Planned, anyone in your organization can browse and book from a marketplace of over 230,000 venues and vendors. Group accommodation, catering, experiences, and everything else can be found and filtered through for easy navigation and efficiency. All communication, contracting, and payment efforts are centralized in one platform, making it easy for procurement teams to keep track of everything while enforcing their policies.

Planned was founded in 2017. We support companies like PwC, Airbnb, AWS, and Instacart with their in-person events while saving 60% of their planning time. For more information, visit planned.com.

