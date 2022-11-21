Prudential Launches ‘Now What?’ Campaign Highlighting Hope Instead of Fear

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is launching Now What? — a new advertising campaign with a unique twist that distinguishes the brand from competitors by encouraging consumers to use uplifting moments to secure their financial future. Now What? advances Prudential’s purpose to make lives better, particularly as pandemic recovery continues and economic uncertainty remains.

Now What? is guided by behavioral science research that indicates hope is a particularly powerful emotion that can help consumers convert positive moments into action. Hope requires more cognitive processing and therefore drives action like search behaviors and trying new things.

“We obsess when things go wrong. But what happens when life goes right?” asks Susan Somersille Johnson, Prudential’s chief marketing officer. “At Prudential, we call these ‘Now What?’ moments — the moments you realize your life has changed for the better. If you seize those moments, you can take your financial future to the next level.”

The new campaign is the next chapter of the Who’s Your Rock? brand platform that launched in 2021. It features the iconic Prudential Rock as a symbol of immovable strength and resilience, and a dynamic force that shatters insecurity, breaks down barriers and opens new doors.

Prudential is introducing Now What? to inspire people to plan, invest and insure for a brighter financial future. The campaign debuts during 2022 FIFA World Cup programming with an anthem spot that showcases real-life moments of celebration and optimism to capture the uplifting emotions of happiness and hope. The ad directs viewers to prudential.com, where they can find free resources and learn more about Prudential’s products and services to make the most of their Now What? moments.

Now What? is Prudential’s first integrated campaign created in partnership with advertising agency McCann. Together, they used a behavioral economics insight that underscores the power of hope to inspire action. Now What? taps into hope to encourage consumers to learn from and build on new life experiences they are having, for instance by engaging in financial planning.

“For so long the industry has emphasized fear. Prudential wants to flip that and focus on when things go right, because that is the perfect time to start planning for your future and your long-term financial security,” said Shayne Millington, co-chief creative officer at McCann New York. “The research shows a hopeful and optimistic message can break through and motivate people to take action and prepare for the future. It’s the right message at the right time.”

The ad will run in the US across multiple media channels including broadcast and digital and will continue throughout 2023. To learn how to seize Now What? moments, visit prudential.com.

