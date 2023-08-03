Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, announced the general availability of Digital Experience Analytics (DXA), a new solution that enables organizations to create a visual replay of consumers’ behavior during their web experience, capturing key frustration signals like error clicks, rage clicks, and mouse thrashes. DXA uses Qualtrics AI to identify the most relevant session replays, enabling brands to act quickly to improve customer experiences, preventing lost revenue and increasing customer conversion and loyalty. Built-in privacy controls help organizations stay compliant with data privacy regulations while personalizing and improving their customers’ digital experiences.

For example, imagine a person trying to buy a car online has added all their desired features but the “confirm options” button won’t work. They may start “rage clicking” or moving their mouse rapidly across the page out of frustration. Digital Experience Analytics sees that behavior and immediately triggers a workflow to address the issue. Brands can combine this digital behavior data from DXA with other data sources like profiles in Qualtrics Experience iD, sentiment data from surveys or operational data like purchase history and easily visualize customer experience trends in a single dashboard. All of this together means the likelihood of a positive outcome is much higher and an abandoned customer journey is avoided.

Digital Experience Management is Integral to Business Success

A recent Qualtrics study found that 70% of companies say that digital channels contribute to at least 40% of their revenue, and 85% of respondents expect that number to grow in the coming months. Despite the importance of digital channels, an XM Institute study revealed that poor digital experiences cost organizations an estimated 8% loss in revenue every year.

“In today’s digital world, customers expect a positive, seamless, and personalized experience across web and mobile properties,” said Qualtrics President of Product, User Experience and Engineering Brad Anderson. “With Digital Experience Analytics and Experience iD, businesses can arm digital teams with the capabilities they need to capture and analyze the ever-expanding source of digital customer insights that could make the difference in capturing millions of dollars worth of revenue.”

AI-Powered Insights Help Digital Frontline Teams Take the Right Action

Digital Experience Analytics uses Qualtrics AI to identify session replays that highlight customer friction points, enabling brands to act quickly to improve conversion, prevent lost revenue and increase customer satisfaction.

DXA allows digital frontline teams to break down issues by customer segment, learn whether issues are isolated to a specific browser, device type or product path, and even match survey feedback to individual session recordings to get to the root of issues faster.

Qualtrics Experience iD enables companies to personalize experiences at scale—giving them granular insights about individuals while delivering powerful aggregated views by segments, such as teams, geographies, and verticals, to identify emerging trends and new market opportunities. Digital Experience Analytics will enrich Experience iD with new digital behavior data, allowing organizations to see behavioral, experiential, and operational data in a single view to learn how online user behavior and customer sentiment impact the company's bottom line.

City of Corona Uses Digital Experience Analytics to Improve Digital Services

The City of Corona uses an omni-channel strategy to listen, understand and act on feedback to ensure every project is beneficial to the residents that it serves, and they use Digital Experience Analytics to quickly turn insights into action.

The City of Corona used insights from Qualtrics to shape the new website rollout, ensuring that it meets the needs of its residents. With Digital Experience Analytics, the City of Corona identified and fixed a broken drop-down menu where many residents were getting stuck, in addition to addressing experience gaps in online activities, like the process to apply for and receive a permit. These issues would have gone unnoticed without Digital Experience Analytics.

“We’re giving voice to the silent majority who wouldn't submit a complaint about the website," said Kaylin Braden, UI/UX Digital Services Engineer at the City of Corona. "By seeing exactly where the frustration occurred and watching the session replay, we’re able to quickly identify and fix issues that otherwise would have happened numerous times before being discovered.”

"Our vision is understanding how we can better suit and serve our residents' needs," said Kyle Edgeworth, Deputy Chief Information Officer at the City of Corona. "For a long time, we were acting on gut feeling, but now we have real data that gives us insights at various touchpoints within the digital experience that we didn't have before and allows us to create a better user experience.”

