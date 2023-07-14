Sales strategist and entrepreneur, Ryan Pereus, is thrilled to announce the forthcoming release of his groundbreaking new book, "Trust Call". Set for a July 18, 2023 release, "Trust Call" redefines the narrative surrounding cold calling, introducing a potent, trust-centric method to the world of sales.

Born from the controversial sales era of the late 20th century, the impact of unethical practices continues to ripple through the industry. It's a legacy of mistrust, restrictive regulations, and the daunting task facing sales professionals to rebuild credibility. But Pereus' "Trust Call" proclaims a vibrant future for cold calling.

With a foundation built on exhaustive research - five years' worth of cold calling data across an array of industries - "Trust Call" presents the game-changing H2H (Human-to-Human) Method™ for Cold Calling. Designed to maximize results and enhance prospect relationships, it breathes new life into the art of cold calling.

"Trust Call" is an invaluable resource for all strata of sales professionals - from sales development representatives and account executives to managers, leaders, and entrepreneurs aiming to forge productive sales opportunities. Providing new insights into the philosophy, values, strategy, tactics, and structure of modern, trust-based cold calling, it serves as a roadmap to sales success. Learn more and purchase a copy at theh2hmethod.com.

Industry leaders are already providing positive reviews, including Dr. Willy Bolander, Professor at Texas A&M and Host of the Sales Lab Podcast who said, "For decades, cold calling has functioned with the same care as a drunk frat boy about to try an early morning balcony backflip. Shout, "YOLO," take the leap, and brace for pain because you know it isn't likely to end well. Trust Call challenges this reckless business practice and breathes new life into an activity that has remained largely unchanged for longer than most readers of this book have been alive. We have sophisticated processes and systems for engaging customers in every other stage of their decision journeys, yet when it comes to making initial contact with a prospect, we've stooped to essentially advising salespeople to do the wrong thing with such vigorous frequency that eventually they can win the "numbers game." No, call me idealistic, but we should be trying to do the wrong thing less often, maybe even never! Trust Call tells us we need to do better. More than that - it shows us how to do better."

About Ryan Pereus

As the founder and principal of The H2H Method, Ryan Pereus has established a reputation for crafting uniquely effective selling scripts. As the CEO & founder of Superhuman Prospecting™ (SHP), he has led the company to earn two Philadelphia100™ awards, recognizing SHP among Philadelphia's fastest-growing companies, and two prestigious Inc. 5000 awards for Most Successful Companies. SHP’s clientele extends from small and medium-sized businesses to industry titans such as AmerisourceBergen, Uber, Moen™, Amazon, and more.