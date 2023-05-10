RowBotAI Voice Mail is the first true telephony AI with a conversational voice for commerce that speaks fluently and empathetically with users.



San Diego, California - RowBotAI, the industry-leading provider of personalized voice-centric chatbots, is proud to announce the release of its latest product - AI voice mail. With this new product, RowBotAI is the first in the market and the first in the world to offer personalized, conversational commerce voice chatbots with advanced AI technology.



RowBotAI has been leading the industry by providing innovative solutions that transform how business communicates. AI voicemail is the latest example of the company's mission to revolutionize communication and enhance customer experience. The product offers a genuine, empathetic, and knowledgeable voice conversation with each caller, personalized to individual and brand requirements. It then automatically summarizes and emails the content to each participant, making it an efficient sales, marketing, and support tool.



"Conversational AI voice mail, where the AI speaks to you, is a powerful tool that can help businesses transform the way they communicate with their customers," said Ken Kalb, CEO of RowBotAI. "With our true conversational voice chat, personalized to individual and brand requirements, AI voice mail will create genuine, empathetic, and knowledgeable conversations with each caller. We are thrilled to offer the first AI voice mail in the market and the world and look forward to bringing more exciting products and solutions to our customers."



AI voice mail offers several key benefits, including:

Advanced conversational AI technology that can hold genuine, empathetic, and knowledgeable conversations with each caller

Personalized to individual and brand requirements for enhanced customer experience

Automatic summarization and emailing of the content to each participant, making it an efficient sales, marketing, and support tool.

100X improvement in customer service and support at 25% of the cost

The launch of AI voice mail is a significant milestone for RowBotAI. The company is committed to continued innovation and growth, and it looks forward to bringing more exciting products and solutions to its customers.



To learn more about AI voice mail and to sign up for a free trial, visit the RowBotAI website at https://www.rowbotai.com/.



RowBotAI is a leading provider of personalized voice-centric chatbots, with a reputation for quality, innovation, and customer service. Founded in April 2023], the company has grown to become a trusted name for conversational commerce.

Julian Kalb

RowBotAI

[email protected]