Squaretalk, a global provider of cloud communication software for contact centers, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with SwiftCloud, the flagship product of Adventoris, specializing in enhancing the way wholesalers, manufacturers, and suppliers receive orders. This partnership will enable Squaretalk to offer SwiftCloud's advanced B2B eCommerce capabilities to its customers and partners, allowing them to handle complex orders, streamline their B2B operations, and manage bespoke pricing and stock effortlessly. It will ensure a seamless customer experience in a cloud-based telephony environment, propelling businesses into the new age of digital sales platforms.

This strategic alliance combines Squaretalk’s advanced cloud communication platform with SwiftCloud’s powerful B2B eCommerce solution, enabling businesses to streamline their ordering process, foster more efficient communication, and bolster productivity in their call centers.

The rapidly changing dynamic of the business-to-business marketplace has created a significant shift in how customers place orders. More businesses are opting to offer digital sales platforms to meet the needs of this digital acceleration. SwiftCloud's eCommerce solution, designed and built exclusively for wholesalers, manufacturers, and suppliers, offers a seamless, efficient ordering process tailored to the unique complexities of the B2B space.

Squaretalk's cloud contact center platform offers robust capabilities for managing both inbound and outbound calls, driving efficiency and productivity in business communication. The platform's inbound call management tools ensure that all incoming calls are routed effectively, reducing hold times and enhancing the customer experience. For outbound calls, Squaretalk provides advanced dialing features, including predictive and auto-dialing, to accelerate the calling process, improve connect rates, and boost sales productivity. The seamless integration of these features ensures that businesses can manage their call volumes effectively, ensuring a smooth communication process with their clients and partners.

SwiftCloud's comprehensive solution supports complex orders with features like pallet building, product specification editing, and adjustable delivery dates. This, coupled with Squaretalk’s enterprise-grade capabilities for managing both inbound and outbound conversations, will empower businesses to adapt to the changing B2B landscape.

“SwiftCloud is a major player in the B2B eCommerce sector, and we are thrilled to partner with them," said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk. "This partnership will allow us to provide businesses with a comprehensive solution that enhances their ordering capabilities, ensures seamless communication, and boosts their overall efficiency.”

James Clarkson, CEO of SwiftCloud, added, “Squaretalk's cloud contact center platform is a game-changer in the market. Together with our powerful eCommerce platform, we look forward to helping businesses streamline their ordering processes and enhance their productivity."

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is a cloud communication software provider dedicated to democratizing enterprise-grade contact center solutions. The company's mission is to break down barriers, open up opportunities, and ensure that every business can thrive using advanced communication tools in an increasingly connected world. Squaretalk is designed to bolster the efficiency and effectiveness of decentralized sales and support teams. It offers seamless integration with an array of popular business tools, such as Salesforce CTI, Zoho Phonebridge, Hubspot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Gong.io, Match-trade, Slack, Teams, Dynamics CRM, Google Sheets, and more. Join Squaretalk in reshaping the communication landscape by becoming a part of their partner network. Learn more at: https://squaretalk.com/partners/ For a firsthand experience of their services, contact Squaretalk's sales team for a demo at: [email protected]

About SwiftCloud

SwiftCloud, Adventoris' flagship product, is a leading B2B eCommerce software platform designed for wholesalers, manufacturers, and distributors. With nine powerful modules, SwiftCloud supports seamless integration with most ERP systems, providing a smooth implementation managed by SwiftCloud's expert team. Now in its tenth year of trading, SwiftCloud continues to grow, revolutionizing B2B eCommerce ordering. Learn more at: https://www.swiftcloud.co.uk/