TaskUs and L1ght Launch “Safety Operations Center,” a ‘Human + AI’ Hybrid Moderation Solution

TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a provider of outsourced trust and safety and digital customer experience services to fast-growing technology companies, has announced a strategic investment in AntiToxin, Inc., dba, L1ght, an anti-toxicity AI company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. L1ght’s technology uses AI to identify and analyze harmful online content. The investment will support the launch of the Safety Operations Center, an integrated solution that leverages L1ght’s AI and TaskUs’ moderation professionals to protect users of social networks, dating apps and online marketplaces.

The Safety Operations Center uses contextual AI to analyze toxic content in real-time, providing accurate policy classification and risk scoring across text, images and video content. A robust business rule engine allows for fully-automated moderation where possible and routing to moderation professionals for deeper analysis where necessary. The platform can be deployed independently in an end-to-end manner or integrated modularly into existing moderation ecosystems.

“Partnering with TaskUs allows us to demonstrate the common vision that both TaskUs and L1ght share — that the future of content moderation must combine both AI and human moderators. With L1ght’s AI under the hood, Safety Operations Center will enable companies to handle extremely large and diversified volumes of potentially unwanted content more efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Avner Sakal, CEO of L1ght.

“Content moderation has never been more critical than it is now. The only solution to the volume and complexity of video, image and audio content being posted every second of every day is a combination of artificial intelligence technology and expert professionals," said Bryce Maddock, CEO and Co-Founder of TaskUs. “The Safety Operations Center is an advanced platform that enables companies to immediately respond to the most complex content moderation challenges.”

TaskUs and L1ght have agreed to debt financing to be provided to L1ght in an amount up to $2 million.

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 48,700 employees across twenty-eight locations in 14 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

L1ght is a data science company founded in 2018 with the goal of eradicating online toxicity to ensure that the Internet is used for what it was originally intended for: connecting people, sharing ideas and driving humanity forward. By building artificial intelligence algorithms that detect toxic and abusive behaviors, L1ght helps social networks, search engines, content & gaming platforms, and hosting providers identify and eradicate cyberbullying, harmful content, hate speech, predatory behavior & CSAM. Learn more at: www.l1ght.com

