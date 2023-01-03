CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Press Release

WebLime Launched a No-Code Landing Page Builder Called Limey

2 minute read
January 3, 2023
Digital Experience

WebLime launched Limey publicly.

Limey is a landing page builder that allows users with no prior coding knowledge to create their own professional pages.

Users work with pre-designed blocks to create fully customized web pages that can include form submissions. Limey also includes SEO optimization and mobile responsiveness to ensure that your webpage performs well. The first version of Limey was launched in April 2022 and has already been used by well known social media influencers.

Edan Ben-Atar, the founder of Limey, explained the idea behind the project: “While working on clients’ projects at the agency, we would constantly hear horror stories about other no-code builders they tried. That’s why I decided it was time to build an alternative to the existing solutions.”

Limey users now have access to features such as:

- Custom domains that accurately represent your brand image
- Blazingly fast page load speeds
- Form blocks that support thousands of form submissions

“I am very excited about this launch! We’re giving away a lifetime deal to early supporters and we are already working on future iterations of Limey,” added Edan Ben-Atar.

About WebLime

WebLime is a Maryland web design company that works with clients all over the world to create digital experiences with a primary focus on WordPress and Shopify. Since its founding in 2020, the company has been developing web solutions for clients as well as launching internal projects, the first of which was Puzzlez, a free online board game platform.

Find out more about Limey at https://limey.io/

Contact:
Edan Ben-Atar
WebLime
+1 301-307-2233
email us here

