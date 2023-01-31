Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken the world by storm. The upcoming years will see more powerful versions of AI-enabled tools used in digital marketing, content creation, and various industries. Despite concerns that AI would have adverse economic effects by eliminating jobs, the technology has the potential to be a game-changer for businesses of all sizes, assisting with everything from lead generation to blog writing. But marketing professionals and writers still struggle to find AI-powered content creation tools that write unique, factual, and relevant content that helps with lead generation or better Google search rankings. Relevant.Page aims to fill this gap by using industry-first AI technology that generates blogs, marketing copies, PRs, video descriptions, and more that reads like human-written content.



Generating content specific to the target audience or writing a marketing copy that meets the goals and assists with lead generation requires brainstorming, researching, ideating, and putting in hours of work. But with the right AI-enabled tools, one can easily overcome this time-consuming process and get a well-written piece, edit, and publish in no time. For instance, Relevant.Page, an AI writing software, can write a Wikipedia, sales copy, video descriptions, blogs, and even a book, helping professionals and businesses save time and money. Those still configuring how AI-enabled writing platform can speed up the entire process of content creation can Get Free Trial Access — 1 Million Words Trial, by registering on Relevant.Page



An AI content writer can be a powerful tool for SEO content writing, landing pages, social media marketing, and more. AI can use natural language processing to analyze customer data and create content tailored to a specific audience. It can also analyze customer feedback and create content that is more likely to be shared and liked. AI can even help with editing by suggesting changes or edits to existing content make it more effective. AI can also generate ideas for new content or campaigns, helping marketing professionals stay ahead of the competition. Finally, AI writing platforms can save time and money by automating specific tasks, such as formatting, optimizing, and scheduling content.



But with the proliferation of various AI tools and writing software, writing a piece that beats AI detection and appears like human-generated content can be challenging. For example, Chat GPT, an AI chat boat, which enables users to generate texts, has gained worldwide popularity. Although it helps general users and students to write quickly, marketing professionals need AI software with natural language processing (NLP) capabilities and advanced AI algorithms to produce human-like write-ups and sales copies. Nonetheless, some proprietary technologies, such as Relevant.Page, built by and for marketing professionals and content creators, can accurately generate content based on a given input. Their AI algorithms can also create content tailored to the marketing objectives and target audience.



About Relevant.Page

Relevant.Page is a leading artificial intelligence (AI) content writing solution provider. Its AI tool is designed to generate high-quality, engaging content quickly and efficiently by identifying any subject's best keywords, topics, and content angles. As a result, businesses can develop optimized SEO content and quickly produce engaging content for websites, blogs, and social media posts. In addition, its AI technology constantly evolves and improves, allowing customers to generate higher quality and more accurate content.