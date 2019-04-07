One of the biggest roadblocks to driving change is getting all employees to understand the need for change and agree on the timeline. When employees resist digital transformation, and automation especially, it’s because they are not informed of the process. It’s time to brush up on your listening skills, and our top article of the week (found below) can help with that. You’ll also be able to catch up on our top stories, events and resources from the week.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Leading a Data-Driven Organization: Create a Culture that Embraces Digital Transformation
By Melissa Henley | Apr 1, 2019
Set the stage with change management.
- Centerbridge Acquires IBM Marketing, CDP Institute Releases RealCDP, More CX News
By Dom Nicastro | Apr 5, 2019
IBM’s marketing and commerce software offerings include Campaign Automation, Marketing Assistant, Media Optimizer and more.
- SaaS vs. Cloud: Comparing Apples and Oranges
By Kaya Ismail | Apr 2, 2019
Great. So, what’s the difference?
- Salesforce Embeds Quip in CRM Applications
By Angela Ashenden | Apr 2, 2019
The announcement means the Quip business productivity platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, chat and presentations, will be embedded in Salesforce business applications, starting with Sales Cloud (Quip for Sales) and Service Cloud (Quip for Service).
- A Look at Marketers' Biggest Customer Experience Challenges in 2019
By Dom Nicastro | Apr 2, 2019
CMSWire’s Dom Nicastro asked professionals the hard hitting questions at Adobe Summit 2019.
- Why the Digital Workplace Causes Confusion
By David Roe | Apr 4, 2019
But why must the new technologies release so quickly? It is too fast.
- How IoT Impacts the Digital Workplace
By David Roe | Apr 3, 2019
Data, IoT and Digital Workplaces. Bears, beats and Battle Star Galactica.
- CCPA Is Coming: Time to Wake Up and Smell the Legislation
By Jeff Nicholson | Apr 3, 2019
It’s like coffee, but not as refreshing.
- How Machine Learning Is Transforming the Way Marketers Engage With Customers
By Omer Artun | Apr 2, 2019
Machine learning has many applications.
- Is Intranet and Digital Workplace a Profession?
By Chris Tubb | Apr 3, 2019
Being hard to define is a feature, not a bug. (Take this as a life lesson as well.)
Featured Events
- April 9 — [Medallia Webinar] The Journey of the Employee Experience
- April 10 — [CMSWire Webinar] How Analytics and Optimization Drives Digital Commerce at Dell
- April 17 — [Medallia Webinar] B2B: Experience Management Masterclass
- April 30 — [CMSWire Webinar] Lessons Learns on the Road to Great Digital Employee Experience
- June 17 — Digital Workplace Experience Chicago 2019