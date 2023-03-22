Aetina teams up with CVEDIA to launch advanced AI-powered video analytics solutions for enhanced public safety, smarter cities and safer traffic networks. The solutions involve Aetina's embedded computers built with the latest NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ system-on-modules (SoMs) and CVEDIA's synthetic AI models, enabling low-latency object and human motion detections at the edge. By adopting AI-enabled video analytics, security companies and system integrators can optimize operations and enhance security measures. During ISC West 2023, Aetina and CVEDIA will showcase the solutions to demonstrate how they leverage deep learning to accurately detect, track, and analyze objects and events from videos, enabling businesses to quickly generate insights and improve their decision-making processes.

Aetina's embedded computers that support the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin™, Orin NX, or Orin Nano™ SoMs are designed for the creation of different types of vertical AI. The embedded computers provide the computing power for CVEDIA's AI solutions to run real-time inference processes; they are also compatible with any kind of camera to receive high-resolution videos for the analytics tasks.

The AI solutions developed by CVEDIA are capable of crowd estimation, intrusion detection, slip and fall detection, social distance mapping, vehicle classifying, and car counting — ideal for smart city, safety, and traffic-related applications. The models, built with state-of-the-art synthetic technology, are safe and quick to market, helping system integrators and business owners adopt AI without difficulties.

Aetina's Edge Computing Systems and Platforms

As an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, Aetina offers various edge computing systems and platforms — small-sized, energy-efficient embedded computers — powered by the full range of NVIDIA Jetson SoMs, including the latest Jetson Orin series. These systems and platforms can be easily integrated into larger AI-driven systems or act as a completely standalone AI computer.

CVEDIA's AI-Based Video Analytics Platform

CVEDIA-RT is a unique software solution that makes designing and deploying AI-based video analytics easy. The software platform comes pre-installed with dozens of video analytics and computer vision solutions including object detection, classification and Re-ID algorithms, object tracking, smart motion, heuristics and business logic all wrapped inside the platform's inference engine. Using proprietary synthetic data to train algorithms, CVEDIA provides extremely high detection rates while lowering false positives, making AI adoption more valuable for business owners.

