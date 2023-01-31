AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD), a next-generation AdTech company focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for today's marketing leaders, announced today it will deploy the automated ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer) from OpenAI as a tool for enhancing personas and persona-driven campaigns for its clients. The platform has been making headlines for attracting major investments from tech giants, and AiAdvertising has already begun incorporating the chatbot program into the development of its advertising campaigns to help its customers generate more revenue from the platforms they use. The implementation of ChatGPT will further improve their services and help with augmenting and enhancing persona-driven marketing and advertising campaigns.

ChatGPT is proving to be a powerful tool — Software giant Microsoft recently announced its plan to expand the use of artificial intelligence in its products and plans to invest billions in the platform. AiAdvertising has engineered the Campaign Performance Platform to be compatible with various AI technologies bringing the best of the best in the industry together under one solution.

“ChatGPT is the most significant and disruptive AI technology of our generation. It truly helped tip the scale by encouraging mainstream adoption, appealing to the masses, and making AI less intimidating and more user-friendly,” said Jerry Hug, CEO of AiAdvertising. “We continue to explore and test many types of AI technology with the goal of integrating the best of breed into our platform. We plan to infuse the ChatGPT technology into our platform in various ways, from gaining market intelligence to improving persona narratives to generating persona-driven ad content, email campaigns, and landing page copy. The efficiencies that ChatGPT offers our team and customers will undoubtedly result in a more efficient workflow by reducing ad budget waste, creating more variety of ads, and improving personalization, which will ultimately generate better performance at a lower cost.

“The AI revolution continues to gain momentum and we are focused on bringing the most impactful and innovative technology to our clients in a comprehensive way,” said Hug. “Having a one-off AI solution is interesting and can make a positive impact on a business; however, integrating several AI technologies into one platform allows us to expose the strengths of each, while multiplying the positive results of them functioning together in a unified and streamlined workflow. This strategy empowers us to take a deeper and more comprehensive approach to marketing and advertising,” concluded Hug.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD) is a next-generation AdTech company that is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to build software for today’s marketing leaders. We are focused on eliminating waste and maximizing the return on digital ad spend.

Our flagship product, the Campaign Performance Platform, is a subscription-based, end-to-end Ad Management solution. The platform empowers brands and agencies to easily target, predict, create, scale, and measure hyper-personalized campaigns.

For more information about the company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com or our LinkedIn or Twitter pages.



Investor contact:

Larry Holub/Chris Tyson

312-261-6412

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us