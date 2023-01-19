CallRail Appoints Former Accenture zexec as CMO

Today CallRail, the lead intelligence platform that helps businesses of all sizes market with confidence, announced two new additions to its executive leadership team: Masami Middleton was named Chief Marketing Officer and Marius Smyth was named Chief Revenue Officer. They will play integral roles in propelling CallRail into its next phase of growth.

These leadership hires come on the heels of double digit revenue growth and continued profitability for CallRail in 2022. With a robust slate of product enhancements planned for 2023, the company is well positioned to help businesses and marketing agencies of all sizes utilize their powerful lead intelligence to turn more leads into better customers.

In their new roles, Middleton and Smyth will collaborate to build on CallRail’s product-led growth with a broader set of go-to-market motions that drive deeper vertical penetration, market and channel expansion, and customer engagement. Both bring a wealth of relevant experience to the company:

Masami Middleton, Chief Marketing Officer

Throughout her over 25-year career, Middleton amassed extensive experience developing go-to-market strategies, building value messaging, infusing the voice of the customer into marketing decisions, and managing metrics that optimize revenue team investments and performance. She has previously held marketing leadership roles with Accenture/eBay and Marketworks (now ChannelAdvisor), as well as strategy consulting leadership roles at Accenture, The Brevet Group, and Towers Perrin (now Willis Towers Watson).

"CallRail is well-positioned to build from its category leadership in call tracking, and capitalize on multiple levers of growth across verticals, segments, and solution footprint. I look forward to working in lockstep with Marc and Marius’ teams, maintaining a tight partnership between sales and marketing that ultimately grows mind and market share for CallRail,” said Middleton.

Marius Smyth, Chief Revenue Officer

Smyth garnered extensive leadership experience during eight years at Google in a number of roles, including the Head of their UK/I SMB team, and over the last nine years growing and evolving the AdRoll business as CRO. During his tenure, he focused on scaling AdRoll’s digital advertising platform across SMB, Digital Agency, and Enterprise customers internationally. Beyond his go-to-market acumen and experience, Smyth is passionate about growing and developing high performance, solution oriented teams.

“I am excited to join a team committed to understanding the needs of the businesses they serve and delivering incredible products that solve those pain points and uncover opportunities. CallRail’s high retention rates and customer growth across all segments are a testament to the unique solutions the company delivers with its lead intelligence platform,” said Smyth.

Middleton and Smyth join CallRail as the company is hyper focused on helping its customers optimize their marketing spend and expanding opportunities for collaboration across its ecosystem of agency, technology, and strategic partners.

“We’re excited to welcome two remarkable leaders to the CallRail executive team as we usher in a new period of growth,” said Marc Ginsberg, CEO of CallRail. “CallRail was built through product innovation focused on serving the unique needs of our customers. Adding Masami and Marius to our executive team will bring deep go-to-market expertise to ensure that our customers are maximizing the impact of CallRail’s powerful lead intelligence platform. I look forward to their industry experience accelerating CallRail’s growth and their leadership enhancing our unique culture.”

All new hires are effective immediately. Additional CallRail career opportunities can be found here.

About CallRail

CallRail is the lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use real-time insights to optimize their marketing.

Founded in 2011, CallRail has grown its award-winning platform from G2 top-rated inbound call tracking software to include form tracking, conversation intelligence, and business communications products. Fitting seamlessly into existing workflows, CallRail integrates with leading marketing and sales software including HubSpot, Salesforce, Google Ads and Analytics and Facebook.

Additionally, CallRail’s Partner Program offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping partners better serve their customers. CallRail makes it easier for its partners to expand services, attract customers with greater lifetime value, and share revenue from referrals.

CallRail has been featured on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies and Deloitte Tech Fast 500 lists for multiple consecutive years. The Atlanta-based company is powered by more than 300 employees committed to delivering incredible products. They’ve earned CallRail spots on Inc. Magazine’s 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 Best Places to Work list as well as the Forbes Best Startup Employers list in 2020. For more information or to view a demo of the platform, visit http://www.callrail.com.