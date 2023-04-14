Digital Commerce 360 is revealing its highly-anticipated 2023 North American online retailer rankings—an industry staple and trusted source of e-commerce data for nearly two decades. This year, the databases feature hundreds of rising stars that have made strides in digital growth, outside of the most well-known brands.



The 2023 Top 1000 Database highlights North America’s leading 1,000 online retailers that collectively sold $1.02 trillion in e-commerce sales and accounted for 77.4% of total U.S. retail sales in 2022. The 2023 Top 500 Database, which consists of the highest-performing retailers, sold $968.6 billion worth of goods and accounted for over 95% of the Top 1000’s collective online sales last year.



As in previous years, retailers in the 2023 Next 1000 Database, which rank just below the Top 1000, continue to be the ones to watch. Like the impressive growth of their counterparts in the Top 1000, these retailers grew another 5.9% and sold $16.96 billion in online sales in 2022.



Key Data From the 2023 Top 1000 Database:

Despite slowing growth rates, Amazon is still larger (by $3 billion) than the next 33 e-commerce companies combined, ranked from No. 2 Walmart to No. 34 Ferguson

The fastest-growing group of the Top 1000 are retailers ranked 101-200

The fastest-growing sub-category is Off-Price Apparel

The median web sales of retailers ranked in the Top 1000 was $140 million in 2022

Included in the Databases:

Rankings by 2022 web sales and total web sales range (5 years exact sales in Pro plans)

Key performance metrics, including growth, average ticket, conversion rate and website traffic, regional % of sales, and much more

Full operations, including omnichannel services, marketplaces sold on, website features and functions, customer service, payment options and international shipping

Company information, including merchant type, primary merchandise category, corporate address, year launched and vendor details

Share of sales from mobile devices and cross-border sales by region

Email marketing and shopper demographics

What's New in 2023:

Sub-Categories are here! Over 90 new sub-categories have been added to the filters within our 15 main categories

7 new metrics under Retailer Summary

4 new metrics under operations for web performance

4 new shipping metrics

3 new payment types

About Digital Commerce 360 Research

Digital Commerce 360 Research tracks hundreds of metrics on thousands of online retail companies around the world, including critical data metrics like web sales and traffic, conversion rates, AOV and the technology providers that power their businesses. We publish our analysis of the data in numerous annual reports on timely e-commerce topics like marketplaces, omnichannel, platforms, and many more. In addition, our robust custom research department is skilled at creating personalized projects—including reports, surveys, raw data pulls and more—to support retailers, consultants, financial analysts and technology providers meet their goals.

