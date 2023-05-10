EverService Holdings, LLC (“EverService”) acquired RYNO Strategic Solutions (“RYNO”), a prominent digital marketing solutions provider specializing in the home services industry, in April 2023.

As a Google Partner, RYNO provides tailored digital marketing campaigns that drive results for clients and have expertise in SEO, PPC, advertising, web design, social media marketing, video production and local service ads.

Jeff Mosler, CEO of EverService, stated “This acquisition is part of EverService’s ongoing efforts to expand our suite of services and deliver maximum value to our customers. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory, enhancing our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of customers while furthering our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.”

“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve built, the many contractors we’ve helped grow and the positive impact we’ve made in the home services industry over the last 15 years. In order to continue on our growth plan to serve home service contractors at the highest level, we needed a partner to help us get even better, faster and smarter,” said Chris Yano, CEO of RYNO. “We spent the past year searching for the right partner and felt EverService was the best fit to support our strategy moving forward.”

RYNO’s addition to EverService will establish a dominant force in the industry, leveraging a wealth of knowledge, experience and cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative solutions. By adding RYNO’s digital marketing expertise to its portfolio, EverService will be able to help its clients reach new customers, increase their online visibility and grow their businesses more efficiently.

“The leadership, additional reputable brand partners, and all-around chemistry made us confident that EverService was the right choice. We are excited for this next phase of impact and leadership in the home services industry,” continued Yano.

“We are extremely impressed with the exceptional brand that Chris and the team have built at RYNO, and we are excited to join forces at EverService to reach even greater heights together,” added Mosler.

EverService is a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions for companies of all sizes, helping them to grow and scale with digital marketing, website design & development, scheduling & booking services, 24/7 answering services, inbound & outbound sales, live virtual receptionists, client & patient intake, and IT services. The company focuses on end-to-end solutions specialized for the legal, medical, home services, retail and technology industries integrated with clients' CRM, EHR and operational systems.



