Genware Announces New CEO to Become Premier Global Data and Analytics Products and Services Provider

January 24, 2023
Genware Computer Systems announced the appointment of Mr. Christopher Rowlison (CR) as CEO of the Company. This appointment of CR will allow the Company to build and expand on its twenty-plus-year legacy as a data and advanced analytics leader. The founder and Chairman, Sherlock Holmes, will be taking the role of Chief Technology Officer to focus his attention on market-leading technologies that will drive the next generation of advanced analytics and Data Science solutions. As we continue to focus on solutions that drive value for our customers, we will be dropping Computer Systems from our name to reflect our offering.

CR will lead the day-to-day operations of Genware with a significant focus on driving the Company's growth, offering, and global partnerships. He brings a deep background in executive leadership, strategy, sales, marketing, and technology. He spent 15 years in various positions at Wire-Stone, a full-service digital company, and was instrumental in its successful sale to Accenture in 2017. Most recently, he was CEO of MCX Technologies (TSXV: MCX, OTC: MCCX), a public entity focused on innovations in the Web 3.0 solutions market. He will remain a Director on the Board.

"CR brings proven success, specific industry experience, and a strategic vision to the Company's future. We believe CR's experience will further support our strategy to deliver value to our clients, employees and accelerate the Company's strategy," commented Founder & Chairman Sherlock Holmes.

About Genware

Genware empowers organizations to unlock meaningful data. We use data and advanced analytics to enable our clients to make trusted decisions that power their future. Our global team is built upon a relationship-first culture, where we believe growth personally, professionally, and collectively is the foundation of success.

