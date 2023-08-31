Propelling tech companies towards a transformed narrative of innovation and sustainability, PR2 officially launches with a vision for global impact and positive change

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PR2, a forward-thinking public relations agency based in New York City, is poised to reshape the tech industry's narrative by catalyzing positive change through strategic communication. With an unwavering commitment to amplifying the voices of pioneering tech companies, PR2 is dedicated to driving innovation, sustainability, and global growth, creating a harmonious intersection that propels industries forward while fostering a healthier planet.

The Confluence of Innovation and Sustainability

“In a world increasingly driven by technological advancements, we envision a future where innovation and sustainability are not just compatible but interdependent,” said Jessica Cid Founder and CEO at PR2. “By harnessing the power of strategic public relations, we aim to redefine how technology companies communicate their purpose and impact. Through tailored narratives and impactful media relationships, we seek to elevate the stories of visionary tech companies that are dedicated to advancing industries with a global mindset.”

Fostering Global Impact Through Influential Services

PR2's commitment to positive change extends beyond its client roster. The agency is actively expanding its team across various levels to foster innovation in the PR sector. With a global outlook, PR2 envisions providing influential services to tech companies on a worldwide scale, enabling them to amplify their contributions and innovations to a broader audience.

As PR2 embarks on this transformative journey, it invites tech companies to join hands in shaping a narrative that resonates with today's conscious consumers, investors, and stakeholders. The agency's blend of services includes media amplification, reputation management, and thought leadership.

About PR2

PR2 is a forward-thinking public relations agency headquartered in New York City dedicated to propelling technology companies toward a future where innovation, sustainability, and global growth harmoniously intersect. With a passion for reshaping narratives and a commitment to positive change, PR2 leverages strategic communication to amplify the voices of pioneering tech companies that are driving industry evolution while fostering a healthier planet. Founded by PR veteran Jessica Cid, PR2 is poised to redefine how technology companies communicate their purpose and impact.

