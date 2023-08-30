Squaretalk's native integration with Freshworks CRM delivers seamless dialing and data-rich customer engagement with real-time analytics

The integration with Freshworks unlocks a new realm of possibilities for us, expanding our reach to a larger and more diverse customer base that values efficiency and personalized customer interaction” — Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, a leading provider of advanced cloud contact center software, today proudly announces the launch of its Axiom Cloud Contact Center on the Freshworks Marketplace to empower Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) users with automated dialing and easy handling of incoming calls directly within their favorite CRM.

Freshworks Marketplace allows companies and developers to easily build apps that integrate with the Freshworks suite of products to aid in customer and employee delight. With the integration of Squaretalk’s Axiom Cloud Contact Center to the Freshworks Marketplace, businesses using Freshworks will be able to initiate and receive calls directly within their CRM with a simple mouse click, offering a comprehensive view of historical caller activity. This feature empowers customer support agents, recruiters, and sales teams to share critical call information—including call history, recordings, notes, and key metrics—that enriches real-time personalized customer interactions and engagement.

In addition, Axiom intelligently routes calls and historical data to the most appropriate agents, facilitating an elevated level of personalized customer interactions. It directs clients to the team that best matches their needs, including language proficiency and technical expertise, bypassing the IVR for a smoother, more streamlined customer experience. The solution also offers comprehensive features for admins and managers, enabling them to monitor calls and agents in real time, whisper advice to agents, or take over calls when necessary.

Squaretalk further provides Freshworks users with a range of valuable features, such as crystal-clear voice quality, virtual phone numbers (local, mobile, national, and toll-free) across over 100 countries and 3,762 area codes worldwide, a spam-checker, and a website widget that expedites the connection of potential customers with sales agents.

"Squaretalk is steadfastly committed to enhancing customer engagement and workforce optimization," said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk. "Our products are meticulously designed to help rapidly growing medium to large organizations and their employees become more efficient in managing customer interactions. The integration with Freshworks unlocks a new realm of possibilities for us, expanding our reach to a larger and more diverse customer base that values efficiency and personalized customer interaction. Whether our users work remotely or on-site, this integration equips them with all the essential tools they need to provide secure, top-tier, personalized service to customers worldwide. We're confident that our synergy with Freshworks will significantly enhance our ability to deliver our clients an unparalleled customer experience."

"Freshworks is mission-focused to bring innovative solutions to enhance the value we deliver to our customers," commented Varun Vig, Senior Director, Strategic Alliances for Freshworks APAC and MEA. "The incorporation of Axiom into our marketplace simplifies how customers can procure and adopt cutting-edge personalized customer engagement tools that leverage the power of the Freshworks CX Platform."

Squaretalk’s Axiom is currently available on the Freshworks Marketplace at: https://www.freshworks.com/apps/freshworks_crm/squaretalk_axiom_-_cloud_contact_center_-_voip/

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) creates AI-driven business software anyone can use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our AI-boosted products let everyone work more efficiently and deliver more value for immediate business impact. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 65,000 customers, including American Express, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, Klarna, and OfficeMax. For the freshest company news, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

© 2023 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshservice and the associated logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is a cloud communication software provider dedicated to democratizing enterprise-grade contact center solutions. The company's mission is to break down barriers, open up opportunities, and ensure that every business can thrive using advanced communication tools in an increasingly connected world. Squaretalk is designed to bolster the efficiency and effectiveness of decentralized sales and support teams. It offers seamless integration with an array of popular business tools, such as Salesforce CTI, Zoho Phonebridge, Hubspot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Gong.io, Match-trade, Slack, Teams, Dynamics CRM, Google Sheets, and more. Join Squaretalk in reshaping the communication landscape by becoming a part of their partner network. Learn more at: https://squaretalk.com/partners/

For a firsthand experience of their services, contact Squaretalk's sales team for a demo at: https://squaretalk.com/freshworks-cti/