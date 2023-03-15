Talkdesk., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, has announced that Andrew Dobrov has joined the Talkdesk senior leadership team as chief customer officer. Dobrov will lead customer success and customer support, including implementation, technical account management, and delivery partner enablement, as well as the company’s award-winning services organization.

Dobrov joins Talkdesk with more than 25 years of experience in building and scaling support, services, customer success, and operations teams into world-class differentiators. His extensive track record spans executive leadership roles at both startups and global enterprise organizations. He recently served as senior vice president of customer success, support, and services at Cohesity, a leader in data security management solutions.

While at Cohesity, he grew a nascent support team into an enterprise-grade competitive advantage and sustained a Net Promoter score of 90+ throughout a period of unprecedented company growth. Prior to his work with Cohesity, Dobrov held vice president roles at FireEye, Inc. (now Trellis), overseeing service operations and customer support for the Americas. Dobrov has additionally held leadership positions with EMC, Veritas, and Hewlett-Packard.

“Customer success is the driving force behind everything we do as a customer experience solutions provider,” said Charanya Kannan, chief product, engineering, and customer officer, Talkdesk. “Helping organizations deliver exceptional experiences begins with our own continuous delivery of superior service. Andy’s passion, dedication, and impressive work in the customer success realm will allow Talkdesk to further our pursuit of customer service excellence.”

“In joining the Talkdesk team, I’m bringing along my perspective and experience as a Talkdesk customer,” said Andrew Dobrov, chief customer officer, Talkdesk. “I became a fast fan after moving to Talkdesk and seeing massive improvements in quality, reliability, and customer experience. I look forward to helping Talkdesk customers leverage the full potential of their contact center platforms to power deeper connections with their customers.”

