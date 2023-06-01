TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, today announced SMS Consent Tracking feature enhancements to its flagship platform, TCN Operator, to help call centers successfully and compliantly communicate with consumers. Offered as a part of the platform’s Natural Language Compliance (NLC) tool, the SMS Consent Tracking feature enables call centers to easily manage consumer consent and stay compliant by tracking and recording individual and channel-specific consent for every contact.

Many contact center technology providers are choosing to move away from SMS communications in the collections industry due to the complexities of consent management and verification required by law under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). With 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, TCN is strengthening its commitment to providing SMS communication capabilities with a mission to help its clients communicate effectively with consumers. Through its established carrier relationships, TCN offers secure SMS numbers, brand and campaign registration and a straightforward SMS process that alleviates challenges related to communicating with consumers.

“At TCN, we understand the complexities of SMS communication, which is why we prioritize our partnerships with SMS providers and carriers to ensure that we deliver our clients the most secure and supportive experience possible,” said Terrel Bird, chief executive officer at TCN. “We are committed to providing our clients with exceptional customer service and easy-to-use solutions that effectively manage SMS communication to optimize productivity and drive revenue.”

TCN’s SMS communication technology is held to the highest registration, consent and compliance standards. The Consent Tracking features involve Consent Profiles, which is integrated within TCN Operator’s NLC tool. These profiles allow consent tracking across individual and channel-specific consent for every contact. Once user consent is given, TCN Operator generates specific URLs for websites and text messages, allowing consumers to self-manage their consent profiles on their preferred communication channel. These permissions can be collected via web, SMS, email and by an agent during a call.

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, TCN will host a free webinar on the compliance landscape titled, “Open the Door to SMS Communication for Debt Collection.” During the virtual event, attendees will learn about carrier partnerships, consent tracking and the value of SMS communications in the call center industry. The webinar will also include presentations from industry experts and demonstrations of TCN’s SMS communication features within the TCN Operator platform.

To register for the event, visit https://go.tcn.com/sms-debt-collection-webinar-2023

To learn more about TCN’s SMS communication capabilities, visit https://www.tcn.com/call-center-solutions/sms-text-messaging/.

