This feature cements DMR's place as a pioneer in Natural Language Processing using custom proprietary machine learning models. I am extremely proud of our Data Science team.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DMR presents a brand-new innovative feature that promises to reshape the way businesses glean insights from social listening: the revolutionary theme identification tool on the listening247 platform.
— Dr. Jonathan Sands
In an era where information moves at lightning speed, keeping up with emerging themes and trends can be a challenge. This is where listening247's new feature steps in, leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms to sift through the data deluge and extract the underlying patterns as they emerge over time.
By harnessing the power of state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms, you're not just listening to what your customers are saying; you're predicting what they'll say next. Stay ahead, stay relevant.
The benefits and competitive advantage that the new theme identification feature brings to the table are immense. By analysing the collective chatter of a myriad of online users, this tool can identify hot topics and emerging themes with unparalleled accuracy giving the company Strategic Agility, Early Brand Engagement, Relevance Enhancement and Risk Mitigation.
DMR uses a proprietary social intelligence platform to extract value from vast quantities of unstructured data using advanced AI and machine learning techniques. The revolutionary theme identification tool of the listening247 platform, which is the most recent of many inventive developments, works by using Data Aggregation, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, and Real-time Insights. Since 2012 DMR developed more than 100 custom and proprietary AI models and used millions of online posts, verbatims and other documents as training data in over 30 languages.
listening247, the flagship platform developed by DMR, has already established itself as a game-changer in the realm of social listening. By tapping into the vast ocean of conversations happening across social media, forums, news outlets, and other online platforms, listening247 empowers businesses with real-time insights into customer sentiments, preferences, and trends. A recent accuracy analysis between GPT-3.5 Turbo and DMR’s proprietary AI, performed by its Data Science team, shows a gap of over 25 percentage points in DMR’s favour.
