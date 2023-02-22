VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announces the seamless integration of VIQ Carbon media platform and Sony Ci Media Cloud to streamline the media production process simplifying content creation.

VIQ Carbon, a cloud-based media content and text workflow platform, was developed to address broadcast production needs, including administrative controls for organizations with complex workflows and a need for a high level of security. The integration of Sony Ci will remove redundant steps and the need to transfer files across system platforms, while allowing the users to remain within the secure infrastructure of Sony Ci.

This integration, the first of its kind, supports the management of a wide variety of content types, including fully integrated captioned video, to support client needs. Media professionals working inside the Sony Ci platform can now utilize VIQ’s self-serve, AI-powered draft document to self-edit or send for a professional verbatim record by VIQ's experienced teams. The text is then delivered back into Sony Ci in tandem with their submitted media files. VIQ, with Sony Ci, has created a self-serve, AI-powered workflow that will positively impact the ease and speed of production and delivery of broadcast content globally.

“As the utilization of VIQ’s Carbon continues to exceed our expectations -- doubling user growth and production volume since October 2022 -- we anticipate this new integration will transform how many media professionals work,” said Elizabeth Pennell, Senior Vice President Media, VIQ Solutions. “The integration with Sony Ci is expected to bolster VIQ's media offering by securely managing synched audio and video recordings for expedited content creation, while seamlessly sharing data between VIQ's Carbon and Sony Ci to create efficiency and speed complex projects.”

As the appetite for digitalization of recorded events increases, technology is required to keep pace with the amount of digital content created every day. Committed to helping media professionals speed content creation, VIQ's AI-based speech-to-text technology increases efficiency, decreases turnaround time, and yields higher transcription accuracy.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Media contact:

Laura Haggard, Chief Marketing Officer, VIQ Solutions

Email: [email protected]

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.