DevOps has enabled developers to design and improve programs faster than traditional development processes. Adding automation to the mix might speed things up even more. But are companies ready for that? David Roe investigates. Elsewhere, we take a look at how to amp up your organization’s use of Microsoft Teams and Facebook gets called out. (Your move, Zuckerberg.)
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- How DevOps Is Automating the Workplace David Roe | June 22
Fasten your digital seatbelts, because AI is taking over.
- Why We Need a New Grand Compromise in Content Management Systems Preston So | June 22
CMS is often tailored to developers or marketers — rarely both. It’s time for that to change.
- The Pandemic Popped These Closely Held Digital Workplace Beliefs Steve Bynghall | June 22
As offices begin to reopen, many managers are forced to reassess the capabilities of their workforce — in a positive way.
- How to Build the Right Digital Experience Stack for Your Business Scott Clark | June 23
Prioritizing the customer journey won’t just make for happier clients, they’ll also be willing to pay more.
- Power Up Microsoft Teams With Third Party Add-Ons Sam Marshall | June 23
The owner of ClearBox Consulting provides some valuable tips on maximizing Microsoft Teams.
- 4 Tips for Managing Conflict in the Workplace Kaya Ismail | June 24
When 20% of US workers say they’ve left a job in the last five years due to a toxic environment, it’s apparent that having a plan for dealing with workplace disputes is critical.
- 8 Employee Engagement Ideas for a Changing Workforce Dom Nicastro | June 25
No matter where your employees are located, it’s important to keep them engaged, resilient, and able to grow. Small gestures can lead to big appreciation.
- Will Flexibility Survive the Return to the Workplace? Scott Clark | June 25
Managers now have to decide whether they prioritize output or time at the desk. Is 9 to 5 as good as gone? (Don’t worry, we’ll never get tired of the Dolly Parton song.)
