PHOTO: Shutterstock

Bloomreach has announced a strategic technology partnership with Sitemorse to bring real-time digital experience reporting to its digital experience platform, brX. Sitemorse is a leader in automated digital compliance and experience testing.

The new partnership will enable digital managers to ensure their content is on-brand, compliant, and meets publishing standards. More specifically, the Sitemorse automated content assessment tool will check pages or content for quality, branding, accessibility, SEO optimization,

In addition, Bloomreach announced an implementation accelerator for brX. There will now be pre-built integrations for Salesforce B2B Commerce and other B2B commerce solutions so companies can quickly get started building custom digital buying experiences for their B2B customers.

Coveo Announces Application on Salesforce AppExchange

Coveo, a provider of AI-powered search and recommendations, announced a new application on the Salesforce AppExchange. This release is the latest in Coveo’s set of integrations for leading applications like Sitecore.

Coveo brings together content and data to tailor customer experiences by leveraging AI. Salesforce Commerce Cloud customers will be able to use the Coveo integration to optimize product search and recommendations to improve conversions and drive real value.

Kentico EMS Reveals Integration With Recombee

Kentico EMS can now be integrated with Recombee, an AI-powered recommendation engine, to bring personalized search and recommendations to the platform. Kentico is confident this integration will allow its customers to deliver personalized content at scale.

Liferay Portal Community Edition (CE) 7.2 Released

Liferay Portal Community Edition (CE) 7.2 is available. This new update brings support for GraphQL to reduce the need for multiple API calls to retrieve data from frontend apps. In addition, Liferay’s documentation has received a sizable update.

You can download here as well as via Dockerhub.

More Open Source CMS News

Joomla 3.9.13 has been released, addressing two security vulnerabilities and over a dozen small bug fixes. This is a routine maintenance release as part of the 3.X series of Joomla.

Magnolia CORE 5.5.16 is now available. The maintenance release includes a number of bug fixes and security updates as well as improvements to the import and export functionality.

SilverStripe launched a new demo that better showcases the CMS and makes it easier for users to get started.