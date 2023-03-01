DotKonnekt, a Singapore headquartered Digital Commerce and Experience tech start-up, announced coming out of stealth mode to launch the first-ever, purpose-built Experiential Commerce Platform to help Consumer brands grow their direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel organically.

After two years of market validation and development, the team built the full-stack platform with beta clients, secured $1.2 million pre-seed funding in 2022 and expanded its product and engineering leadership.

Leveraging composable and headless architecture, the platform enables brands to create unique and immersive shopping experiences by seamlessly converging Content, Community, and Commerce. Combining the power of custom development with the convenience of a unified platform, DotKonnekt is making best-in-class commerce accessible to mid-market brands.

Post-pandemic, most brands struggle with lower returns from paid ads and restrictions of templated commerce platforms. While expecting their D2C revenue to be over 20%, they are constrained not having the same tech capabilities as their larger competitors.

Driven by their passion for this problem, Dhiraj Jain and Chandan Mahajan left their executive roles in global retail and consumer industries, where they spent 20 years each. The company recently added Chethan Prabhudeva as CTO and co-founder to accelerate its platform vision. Over his 20 years of global experience, Chethan launched over 14 digital platforms with hands-on experience in Cloud, IoT, AI, and Analytics.

“We are thrilled to launch our experiential commerce platform officially,” said Dhiraj Jain, co-founder and CEO. “Keeping the needs of brands at the core, we are confident to help them create personalized shopping experiences and build lasting relationships to drive repeat purchases and customer loyalty.”

“Brands want to focus on category innovation and expect technology to help deliver unique experiences and growth without walled gardens and expensive customization,” said Chandan Mahajan, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer. “With our global experience, curated anchor customers and partner ecosystem, we look forward to making a meaningful impact.”

“Our mission is to build a vertical SaaS with an Experiential Commerce Platform at the core,” said Chethan Prabhudeva, co-founder and CTO. “Listening to brands, we modularized the platform for easier adoption into their modern commerce roadmap. Building on this base, we remain committed to solving the problem of sustainable growth for brands.”

Experience the future of D2C commerce at Shoptalk Las Vegas in March (Booth SS-14).

Contact:

[email protected]