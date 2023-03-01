DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of Authentic Direct™, a solution allowing digital publishers to proactively and automatically align with advertiser brand suitability settings on direct campaigns. A new era of direct advertising campaign automation, Authentic Direct eliminates impression waste caused by brand suitability violations, ultimately improving operational efficiency and maximizing advertising revenue.

“Direct campaigns require constant back and forth communication between publishers and advertisers to ensure success,” said Mimi Wotring, Senior Vice President of Publisher Sales and Client Services at DoubleVerify. “Brand safety and suitability is consistently raised as a top priority between the two, often negatively impacting relationships and driving down overall success of direct advertising. With Authentic Direct, publishers have the ability to automatically align on campaign expectations and performance outcomes while advertisers gain a more efficient way to ensure brand suitable ad placements – reducing campaign waste and improving quality of direct placements.”

With a single signal, publishers can now access a centralized set of brand safety and suitability requirements from their advertiser clients, saving them crucial optimization time and streamlining campaign discrepancy management. In a recent test of Authentic Direct, The Arena Group, a tech powered media company with properties like The Street and Sports Illustrated in their portfolio, immediately saw a 92% drop in overall block rate, with blocks due to brand suitability decreasing 97% in the first 12 hours of implementation. Continuing to test the solution for four months, The Arena Group maintained a daily brand suitability block rate of less than 1% – meeting client expectations while reducing campaign waste.

Authentic Direct is the only targeting solution that provides a direct link to an advertiser’s suitability profile, allowing publishers to easily automate targeting that reflects an advertiser’s preferences. With Authentic Direct, advertisers and publishers can:

Strengthen Client Relationships : Drastically lower violation rates for stronger alignment with advertiser clients and the ability to focus on positive outcomes for every campaign.

: Drastically lower violation rates for stronger alignment with advertiser clients and the ability to focus on positive outcomes for every campaign. Improve efficiency of direct campaigns : Remove costly guesswork needed to support advertiser campaign requirements, enable streamlined mid-campaign changes, and automate line item setup and targeting.

: Remove costly guesswork needed to support advertiser campaign requirements, enable streamlined mid-campaign changes, and automate line item setup and targeting. Maximize direct-sold revenue: Significantly reduce violations and the need for over-buffering on campaigns to maximize on ROI for direct-sold deals.

“Without Authentic Direct, the process for honoring advertisers’ brand safety and suitability needs is very time intensive and error prone. Despite all of our manual effort, we still experienced high block rates and wasted impressions,” said Reggie Hudson, VP of Advertising Operations, The Arena Group. “Authentic Direct was easy to implement, required minimal effort and delivered an immediate result.”

To learn more about Authentic Direct with and DV’s efforts to build trust and alignment between buyers and sellers, visit https://doubleverify.com/publishers/.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

Media contact:

Chris Harihar, [email protected]