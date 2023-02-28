Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today launched the industry's only free cloud data loading, integration and ETL/ELT service - Informatica Cloud Data Integration-Free and PayGo. The new offering targets data practitioners and non-technical users such as in marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams to build data pipelines within minutes. For example, it provides operations teams with a fast, free, and frictionless way to load, integrate and analyze high-quality campaign, pipeline, forecast, and revenue data. In addition, data analysts and data engineers benefit from increased productivity and rapid development.

This is the second in a series of releases that began with the Informatica Data Loader launch in May 2022. Taken together, Informatica Data Loader, Cloud Data Integration-Free (CDI-Free), and PayGo (CDI-PayGo) are the industry's only free data loading and integration solutions. They are natively built in to provide intelligent cloud data management services for all your data-driven use cases. Informatica CDI-Free, CDI-PayGo and Data Loader support all major data warehouses/lake solutions, including Amazon Redshift, Azure Synapse, Databricks Delta Lake, Google BigQuery, and Snowflake.

"We are redefining the data integration market by making it free, easy to use and accessible to everyone. Organizations face the challenge of ingesting huge volumes of data from disparate sources and then making sense of that information. There is a clear need for no setup and no code SaaS data integration tools that are free and pay-as-you-go to quickly get started serving both business-focused data engineers and non-technical business users and analysts,” said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. "By giving business and non-technical users access to simple, cost-optimized data integration solutions, organizations can bring the power of data to the masses."

The key to a truly data-driven business is providing self-service data integration to users across the organization in technical and business roles. Informatica CDI-Free and PayGo provide just that:

CDI-Free: A free service that allows users to process up to 20M rows for ELT or reach 10 processing hours for ETL, per month, whichever comes first.

CDI-PayGo: All the capabilities of CDI-Free with no limit on processing rows or hours of usage. CDI-PayGo comes with essential customer support and SOC2 compliance. In addition, users only pay for what they use with a credit card.

Users benefit from easy setup, and usage of these data integration services with AI-powered automation—no need for coding, setup, or any DevOps. In addition, the cloud data loading and integration ETL/ELT services can be easily accessed from each of Informatica’s ecosystem partners including Amazon Web Services, Databricks, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Snowflake.

Chris Eldredge, Vice President of Data Office at Paycor said, “The ability to harness the power of data is a valuable competitive advantage. Having the right data integration platform enables a data foundation that drives agility, insights, and innovation for superior business results. The new Cloud Data Integration (CDI)-Free and PayGo products lower the barriers to get started with data integration. These new products will open the door for more data professionals, including tech-savvy business users, to leverage best-in-class data integration tools from Informatica.”

Matt Wienke, CEO of Infoverity, said "Cloud Data Integration (CDI)-Free and PayGo are launchpads that will improve and serve those entering the data integration domain. The tools are intuitive to use and easy to navigate. CDI-Free will empower tech-savvy business users to begin moving their data to the cloud without committing to software costs. Furthermore, the option to scale up to Informatica's enterprise-grade cloud platform minimizes risks from the trial and adoption of these products."

Learn more about CDI-Free at: www.informatica.com/free-paygo.

