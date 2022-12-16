Integrate Partners With 6sense

Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), and 6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced a partnership giving joint customers greater data accuracy and insights to advance their ABM strategies with the ability to automate target account list imports across channels. The new API integration between 6sense and Integrate empowers mutual customers to rapidly launch highly targeted campaigns that result in higher engagement and increased ROI.

“Automatic delivery of dynamic AI insights to inform B2B marketing campaigns, even as buying behaviors change, represents cutting-edge revenue technology that we are delighted to offer our customers alongside Integrate,” said Elliot Smith, Head of Partnerships at 6sense. “Customers on both sides will benefit greatly from this enhancement, and the 6sense partner ecosystem will be strengthened as a result.”

With the API integration, joint customers can upload 6sense segments in Integrate’s Demand Acceleration Platform with automated list updates to connect and engage high-value buyers across multiple channels in a dynamic, engaged manner, including through content syndication, social media, digital, and virtual and in-person events.

“Tipalti, a customer of both Integrate and 6sense, is excited to implement this integration between these two leading martech solutions as it will enable us to increase our orchestration while improving our efficiency in ABM programs. This will help us drive greater pipeline and booking performance,” said Michael Newman, Vice President Marketing, Demand Gen and GTM at Tipalti. “In B2B marketing, it’s critical that our data and processes are integrated so we have clear data visibility and attribution enabling higher precision within our target audiences.”

In order to provide meaningful engagement for B2B teams trying to develop and convert high-quality pipeline into revenue, this new integration leverages 6sense AI-driven insights to identify accounts that revenue teams should target as well as buying stage predictions. AI-enriched target account lists can be imported from 6sense automatically into Integrate and linked to campaigns across channels. Customers can customize dynamic lists to update daily, weekly, bimonthly, or monthly to take into account changes in buying behavior occurring in real-time.

“We’re excited to partner with 6sense to solve some of the biggest challenges B2B revenue teams face and help them save time, budget, and resources,” said Aaron Mahimainathan, Chief Product Officer at Integrate. “We are committed to innovating with our B2B community and ecosystem of partners to move martech forward, and that includes improving the ability to connect account-level data, channels, and technology to drive predictable pipeline.”

To learn more about how the 6sense and Integrate integration works, please visit our blog "6sense + Integrate: Greater Precision in Account-Based Marketing.”

Integrate activates, governs, and measures marketing campaigns across demand channels. This enables marketers to launch cross-channel buyer experiences, ensure data integrity, measure the impact of their programs, and inform the next best investments. Integrate works with high-growth and enterprise organizations like Salesforce, Microsoft, Akamai, and Pluralsight to power their Precision Demand Marketing strategies. Today, Integrate’s Demand Acceleration Platform helps create more precise and personalized buying experiences that reach the right buyer with the right message at the right point in their buying journey, and ultimately convert more leads to revenue. For more information, please visit http://www.integrate.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook,, Twitter and Instagram.

6sense reinvents the way organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. 6sense Revenue AI™ captures anonymous buying signals, targets the right accounts at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance. Removing guesswork, friction and wasted sales effort, 6sense empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to significantly improve pipeline quality, accelerate sales velocity, increase conversion rates, and grow revenue predictably. 6sense has been recognized for its market-defining technology by Forbes Cloud 100, G2, TrustRadius, Gartner, and Forrester, and for its strong culture by Glassdoor, Inc. Magazine, and Comparably. Learn more at 6sense.com.