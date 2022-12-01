About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Investment management firm 7IM selects RiskLogix for integrated Risk Management software solution

December 1, 2022
RiskLogix provides leading edge GRC software, with highly intuitive user interfaces and a host of features such as Business Intelligence and scenario analytics”

— Jana Sivananthan, Chief Risk Officer at 7IM

RiskLogix Solutions, an award winning solution provider for governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software today announces that 7IM, aleading asset management company with over £19 billion of assets under management, has selected the RiskLogix GRC software solution, aCCelerate GRC +,for its integrated risk management program.

aCCelerate GRC+ enables firms to automate many aspects of GRC such as operational risk, compliance, ESG, audit, and business resiliency, for example, and integrate these within a central database with personalised user experiences specifically aligned to each discipline.
Jana Sivananthan, Chief Risk Officer at 7IM said “Risk management is integral to the culture at 7IM and has been one of our key principles from our inception in 2002.

“We are committed to having a best in class risk management program and the aCCelerate GRC + software suite will enable us to maintain and further enhance our integrated risk management processes.

“RiskLogix provides leading edge GRC software, with highly intuitive user interfaces and a host of features such as Business Intelligence and scenario analytics. Their comprehensive and robust solutionmakes them an ideal partner for 7IM, both now and in the future as we ensure our risk and GRC processes continue to be at the highest level.”

John Kiddy, CEO at RiskLogix said, “We are delighted to welcome 7IM as highly valued customers of RiskLogix. The RiskLogix GRC platform enables firms to automate many aspects of GRC and facilitates the development of sophisticated risk management programs such as that being implemented at 7IM.
“In addition, the flexibility of the system future proofs the investment made by ensuring that new requirements and developments such as enhanced mitigation and predictive techniques, digitalisation, and the analytic opportunities deriving from these trends will be readily available within the GRC software.

“We look forward to a long-standing partnership with 7IM as they develop their business and GRC processes even further.

About RiskLogix

RiskLogix Solutions is a leading GRC solution provider based in the City of London.
The firm provides GRC software, consulting and training. It’s award winning GRC software suite, aCCelerate GRC + is live in over 80 countries with over 500,000 users and has been selected by some of the most prestigious firms in the financial services industry.
The firm has also provided risk consultancy and training around the World, including a number of Central Banks and Supranational Banks.

