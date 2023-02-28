Mauritius Telecom, the largest ISP in Mauritius with cellular and high-speed broadband service distribution, today announced its intent to bring Artificial Intelligence based innovative technology to enhance visibility and optimize its residential Wi-Fi connections through a partnership with Aprecomm. This A.I. technology will help Mauritius Telecom to bring proactive Network Intelligence transformation to improve customer experience and to drastically reduce the time for resolution of customer-end issues across their broadband network covering more than 300,000 households.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Kapil Reesaul, CEO, Mauritius Telecom, said, “Mauritius Telecom is the forefront runner in continuous investments in technology to keep innovating and providing the best service to its consumers. The partnership with Aprecomm will help us in our efforts to ensure the best experience across our broadband consumers with faster and proactive resolution of potential issues.”

Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm, said, “We're excited to team up with Mauritius Telecom and implement cutting-edge technology into their network in order to help them cut down on support ticket response times by as much as half and provide a dramatically better experience for their customers. Network Innovation focused on customer experience could be deployed across in the coming months.”

The measurable improvements offered by the integration between Mauritius Telecom and Aprecomm also lead to lower maintenance cost and improved customer satisfaction for one of the country’s fastest growing ISPs.

“With Aprecomm’s vendor agnostic technology, Mauritius Telecom will be able to manage and monitor Network Elements through a unified interface, ensuring assured internet experience to their customers,” said Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO, Aprecomm.

“Network Automation will allow us to bring the best possible experience to our end customers. Measurable customer experience and proactive actions to improve it will be part of this partnership as Aprecomm technology is aligned towards Network Automation,” said Mr. Yagianath Rosunee, CTO of Mauritius Telecom.

About Mauritius Telecom

Mauritius Telecom is the leading provider of an extensive range of ICT services and solutions for both residential customers and businesses in Mauritius, including fixed, mobile, broadband, TV, mobile money and ICT services. Mauritius Telecom has played a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of Mauritius, paving the way for the growth of the ICT industry, which has become a major pillar of the Mauritian economy. Mauritius Telecom has taken bold initiatives to transform the lives of Mauritians, deploying fibre island-wide to provide ultra-high-speed broadband to all, disrupting the payment landscape with a mobile wallet thus revolutionizing payments in Mauritius, launching in 2021 the first 5G Experience Zones and the first 1Gbps fibre internet to home offer in Mauritius. In 2022 Mauritius Telecom’s mobile service, my.t mobile reached the milestone of one million customers.

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm is an industry game-changer with a Network Intelligence Software Stack to understand Customer Experience. Aprecomm offers cloud-based automated solutions to enhance Wired and Wi-Fi network performance. Aprecomm’s patented technology helps in automatically and proactively troubleshooting Wi-Fi issues. This way ISPs and Enterprises will be able to fix them immediately and dramatically minimize down-time. Aprecomm’s solutions help enterprises, ISPs, TSPs improve their business standards through higher reliability, reduced expenses, and speedy ROI.