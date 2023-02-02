OneSignal, the world's leading customer engagement platform, today announced a new strategic investment from ServiceNow Ventures, extending the company's recent $50M Series C investment announced in September 2022. The additional funds will be used to accelerate OneSignal's go-to-market initiatives with a focus on omnichannel messaging and orchestration capabilities. The investment highlights ServiceNow Ventures' commitment to nurturing companies creating next-generation software solutions that address key enterprise challenges.

"A strong multi-channel presence is one of the most effective strategies for businesses to engage their stakeholders - buyers, users, employees - anyone who is a critical part of the enterprise value chain," said George Deglin, CEO and co-founder, OneSignal. "The investment from ServiceNow Ventures allows us to continue scaling our automated omnichannel messaging platform even further so we can integrate more use cases and expand our global footprint to help organizations engage better."

In OneSignal's State of Customer Messaging 2022 Report, nearly two-thirds of organizations surveyed said that mobile push notifications are currently the most important customer engagement channel for their business. Moreover, the ability to personalize notifications results in a 259% higher engagement rate than notifications that don't use personalized content. OneSignal offers self-service engagement and personalization capabilities across push notification, email, SMS, and in-app channels to enable users to gain a competitive edge and better compete in today's market.

"Changes in today's market landscape have made it tougher and more expensive to acquire new customers and retain talent," said Terence Chesire, vice president of customer and industry workflows at ServiceNow. "OneSignal addresses both challenges with use cases that help organizations engage more effectively with internal and external stakeholders, such as employees and customers. We look forward to supporting their growth as they continue to develop innovative solutions that unlock business potential and help deliver seamless customer and employee experiences."

ServiceNow has also recently selected OneSignal as its SMS and push notification provider for its Knowledge 2023 event, adding to OneSignal's more than 6,000+ customer list.

Company Updates

Following OneSignal's initial Series C investment, the company has continued to invest in its platform to bring more multi-channel customer engagement capabilities to market. Earlier this year, OneSignal introduced Journeys, an easy-to-use visual workflow builder to provide customized user experiences.

In September 2022, OneSignal announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud Platform, allowing developers and marketing teams to easily create a customer engagement experience native to the Google Cloud environment and purchase OneSignal services through the Google Cloud Marketplace, leading to increased brand awareness and new audiences.

Industry Accolades

The ServiceNow investment comes on the heels of an incredibly successful 2022 where OneSignal achieved a 3-year growth percentage of 648.8%, earning the company a spot on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists. The company was also named the winner of the 2022 App Growth Awards in the App Engagement Platform category, San Mateo start-up of the year by Hackernoon and a winner of the 2022 Saas Awards for the best SaaS product for loyalty and retention. OneSignal is a leader across the categories of Push Notification, Marketing Automation, and Mobile Marketing on G2.com, and is recognized as the Market Leader in the Push Notification Software category for the Fall 2022 Customer Success Report published byFeaturedCustomers.

About OneSignal

OneSignal is the market-leading customer engagement solution, powering omnichannel customer journeys across mobile and web push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and email. The powerful and easy-to-use platform enables over a million businesses to deliver 11 billion messages daily. OneSignal supports 500,000 mobile applications — nearly 15% of all apps — enabling companies in 140 countries, including Zynga, USA Today, Bitcoin.com, Upwork, Tribune, and more. OneSignal was founded in 2014 as a mobile app development company by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo, and is venture-backed by SignalFire, Rakuten Ventures, Y Combinator, HubSpot, and BAM Elevate. The company is based in San Mateo, California, with offices in London and Singapore.

